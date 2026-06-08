Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC Takes $1.77 Million Position in Palantir Technologies Inc. $PLTR

Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 9,977 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,773,000. Palantir Technologies comprises 1.0% of Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Palantir Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $450,000. Bison Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 37.4% during the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 17,130 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,296,000 after acquiring an additional 4,667 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 38.0% during the 1st quarter. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 17,147 shares of the company's stock worth $1,447,000 after acquiring an additional 4,722 shares during the period. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. boosted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 36.8% in the second quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 6,294 shares of the company's stock worth $858,000 after acquiring an additional 1,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vivaldi Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $315,000. 45.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Palantir Technologies

In other news, insider Shyam Sankar sold 165,514 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.04, for a total value of $22,516,524.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 642,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,444,607.44. This represents a 20.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 397,744 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.04, for a total transaction of $54,109,093.76. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 6,432,258 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $875,044,378.32. The trade was a 5.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. In the last quarter, insiders sold 925,789 shares of company stock valued at $126,007,032. 9.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Palantir Technologies News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Palantir Technologies this week:

Palantir Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PLTR opened at $135.53 on Monday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $121.92 and a 1-year high of $207.52. The company has a market capitalization of $324.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 152.28, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a 50-day moving average of $140.80 and a 200-day moving average of $154.74.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 28.34% and a net margin of 43.67%.Palantir Technologies's revenue for the quarter was up 84.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. Research analysts expect that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Daiwa Securities Group raised Palantir Technologies from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. Zacks Research raised Palantir Technologies from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Palantir Technologies from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, DZ Bank began coverage on Palantir Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. They issued a "buy" rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $192.76.

View Our Latest Report on PLTR

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies is a software company that develops data integration, analytics and operational decision-making platforms for government and commercial customers. Founded in 2003 by a team that included Alex Karp and Peter Thiel, Palantir has grown into a provider of enterprise-scale software designed to help organizations integrate disparate data sources, build analytic models and drive operational workflows. The company went public in 2020 and continues to position its products around large, complex data projects where security, provenance and real-time collaboration are important.

Palantir's product portfolio centers on a small number of core platforms.

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