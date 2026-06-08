Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC Takes $888,000 Position in Quanta Services, Inc. $PWR

Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,104 shares of the construction company's stock, valued at approximately $888,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 266.7% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 77 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Elyxium Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.49% of the company's stock.

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Quanta Services Stock Up 0.1%

PWR stock opened at $696.07 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $104.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.20. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $341.93 and a 52 week high of $788.75. The company's 50-day moving average price is $661.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $548.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The construction company reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $7.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7 billion. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.67% and a return on equity of 18.64%. The firm's revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.78 earnings per share. Quanta Services has set its FY 2026 guidance at 13.550-14.250 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 12.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Quanta Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 1st. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.1%. Quanta Services's payout ratio is presently 6.04%.

Quanta Services declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Friday, May 22nd that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to buy up to 0.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company's management believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PWR has been the topic of several analyst reports. CICC Research initiated coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a report on Thursday, May 21st. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $872.00 target price on the stock. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Quanta Services from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $784.00 price objective on shares of Quanta Services in a report on Friday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $685.00 to $826.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $733.87.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Quanta Services

Insider Transactions at Quanta Services

In other Quanta Services news, CEO Earl C. Jr. Austin sold 130,000 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $770.65, for a total transaction of $100,184,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 556,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $429,183,462.15. The trade was a 18.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Paul Nobel sold 4,000 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $756.98, for a total transaction of $3,027,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 8,080 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,116,398.40. The trade was a 33.11% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 159,992 shares of company stock valued at $123,244,714. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Quanta Services Company Profile

Quanta Services, Inc is a leading specialty contractor that provides comprehensive infrastructure solutions for the electric power, pipeline and energy, and communications markets. Headquartered in Houston, Texas, the company delivers engineering, procurement, construction, installation, maintenance and repair services that support the development, modernization and ongoing operation of critical energy and communications networks.

In the electric power sector, Quanta works on transmission and distribution systems, substation construction and grid modernization projects that include integration of renewable generation and energy storage.

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