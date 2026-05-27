Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. $HLT Shares Acquired by Allstate Corp

Allstate Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT - Free Report) by 100.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,678 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 8,348 shares during the period. Allstate Corp's holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $4,791,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 0.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,463,196 shares of the company's stock valued at $6,606,172,000 after purchasing an additional 151,984 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 12.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,100,718 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,620,531,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132,880 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 10.4% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,010,313 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,559,316,000 after purchasing an additional 567,651 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 1.0% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,385,868 shares of the company's stock valued at $618,990,000 after purchasing an additional 23,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 1.0% during the third quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 2,016,751 shares of the company's stock valued at $523,226,000 after purchasing an additional 20,702 shares during the last quarter. 95.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hilton Worldwide alerts: Sign Up

Hilton Worldwide Stock Up 1.0%

HLT stock opened at $324.25 on Wednesday. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $241.45 and a 12-month high of $344.75. The company has a market cap of $73.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.50, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50 day moving average of $316.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $301.46.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.03. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 12.56% and a negative return on equity of 38.21%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.72 EPS. The company's revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Hilton Worldwide has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.280-8.400 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.180-2.240 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 9.04 EPS for the current year.

Hilton Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 22nd will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. Hilton Worldwide's dividend payout ratio is presently 9.16%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $299.00 to $332.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $350.00 to $363.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Argus upped their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $307.00 to $312.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn upped their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $320.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $348.55.

View Our Latest Research Report on Hilton Worldwide

Hilton Worldwide Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc is a global hospitality company that develops, owns, manages and franchises a broad portfolio of hotels and resorts. Its business spans full-service luxury and lifestyle properties, select- and focused-service hotels, and extended-stay accommodations. The company generates revenue through management and franchise fees, owned and leased real estate, and guest services, and supports customer retention and direct bookings through its Hilton Honors guest loyalty program.

Hilton's brand portfolio includes internationally recognized names across the lodging spectrum, from luxury and upper-upscale brands to midscale and extended-stay offerings.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Hilton Worldwide, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Hilton Worldwide wasn't on the list.

While Hilton Worldwide currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here