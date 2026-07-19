Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. $HLT Shares Sold by AIA Group Ltd

AIA Group Ltd cut its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT - Free Report) by 14.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 55,394 shares of the company's stock after selling 9,680 shares during the quarter. AIA Group Ltd's holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $16,844,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Hilton Worldwide alerts: Sign Up

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HLT. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Hilton Worldwide by 11.1% during the first quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 450,500 shares of the company's stock worth $136,988,000 after buying an additional 45,110 shares during the period. Kera Capital Partners Inc. increased its position in Hilton Worldwide by 40.5% during the first quarter. Kera Capital Partners Inc. now owns 1,149 shares of the company's stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,632 shares of the company's stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in Hilton Worldwide by 0.6% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 879,157 shares of the company's stock worth $267,334,000 after acquiring an additional 4,962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avalon Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the first quarter worth $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.90% of the company's stock.

Hilton Worldwide Stock Performance

NYSE:HLT opened at $322.23 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $73.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.05. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $253.54 and a one year high of $358.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $332.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $316.86.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 38.21% and a net margin of 12.56%.Hilton Worldwide's quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.72 EPS. Hilton Worldwide has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.280-8.400 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.180-2.240 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 9.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hilton Worldwide Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 22nd were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. Hilton Worldwide's payout ratio is 9.16%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on HLT shares. Susquehanna upped their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $345.00 to $353.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $350.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $360.00 to $371.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $319.00 to $332.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Macquarie Infrastructure boosted their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $296.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $350.18.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Hilton Worldwide

Hilton Worldwide Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc is a global hospitality company that develops, owns, manages and franchises a broad portfolio of hotels and resorts. Its business spans full-service luxury and lifestyle properties, select- and focused-service hotels, and extended-stay accommodations. The company generates revenue through management and franchise fees, owned and leased real estate, and guest services, and supports customer retention and direct bookings through its Hilton Honors guest loyalty program.

Hilton's brand portfolio includes internationally recognized names across the lodging spectrum, from luxury and upper-upscale brands to midscale and extended-stay offerings.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Hilton Worldwide, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Hilton Worldwide wasn't on the list.

While Hilton Worldwide currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here