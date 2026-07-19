Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. $HLT Shares Sold by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT - Free Report) by 39.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 172,510 shares of the company's stock after selling 110,303 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned about 0.08% of Hilton Worldwide worth $53,178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Hilton Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. BOCHK Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in Hilton Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Hilton Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Elyxium Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Hilton Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. 95.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hilton Worldwide alerts: Sign Up

Hilton Worldwide Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:HLT opened at $322.23 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.20, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.05. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $253.54 and a 1-year high of $358.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $332.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $316.86.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 38.21% and a net margin of 12.56%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.72 EPS. Hilton Worldwide has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.280-8.400 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.180-2.240 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 9.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hilton Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 22nd. Hilton Worldwide's dividend payout ratio is currently 9.16%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HLT. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $307.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $321.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $322.00 to $320.00 and set a "market perform" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $376.00 to $379.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised Hilton Worldwide from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $350.18.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Hilton Worldwide

About Hilton Worldwide

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc is a global hospitality company that develops, owns, manages and franchises a broad portfolio of hotels and resorts. Its business spans full-service luxury and lifestyle properties, select- and focused-service hotels, and extended-stay accommodations. The company generates revenue through management and franchise fees, owned and leased real estate, and guest services, and supports customer retention and direct bookings through its Hilton Honors guest loyalty program.

Hilton's brand portfolio includes internationally recognized names across the lodging spectrum, from luxury and upper-upscale brands to midscale and extended-stay offerings.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Hilton Worldwide, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Hilton Worldwide wasn't on the list.

While Hilton Worldwide currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here