Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. $HLT Shares Sold by Cumberland Partners Ltd

Cumberland Partners Ltd lowered its stake in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT - Free Report) by 46.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,000 shares of the company's stock after selling 7,000 shares during the quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd's holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $2,433,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HLT. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,448,978 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,852,650,000 after acquiring an additional 31,364 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,294,665 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,808,143,000 after buying an additional 284,352 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,092,347 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,462,778,000 after buying an additional 475,896 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,823,631 shares of the company's stock worth $811,089,000 after buying an additional 55,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $803,047,000. 95.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $307.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Bank of America increased their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $324.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Evercore raised Hilton Worldwide from an "in-line" rating to an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho upped their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $321.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $325.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $350.36.

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Hilton Worldwide Trading Up 1.5%

NYSE:HLT opened at $325.12 on Friday. The business's fifty day moving average price is $333.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $318.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.64, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.05. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $253.54 and a 1-year high of $358.00.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.03. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 38.21% and a net margin of 12.56%.The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.72 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Hilton Worldwide has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.280-8.400 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.180-2.240 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 9.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Hilton Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 22nd were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. Hilton Worldwide's dividend payout ratio is 9.16%.

About Hilton Worldwide

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc is a global hospitality company that develops, owns, manages and franchises a broad portfolio of hotels and resorts. Its business spans full-service luxury and lifestyle properties, select- and focused-service hotels, and extended-stay accommodations. The company generates revenue through management and franchise fees, owned and leased real estate, and guest services, and supports customer retention and direct bookings through its Hilton Honors guest loyalty program.

Hilton's brand portfolio includes internationally recognized names across the lodging spectrum, from luxury and upper-upscale brands to midscale and extended-stay offerings.

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