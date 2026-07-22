Go Pro
→ The Starlink of Energy (From Monument Traders Alliance) (Ad)tc pixel

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. $HLT Shares Sold by KBC Group NV

Written by MarketBeat
July 22, 2026
Hilton Worldwide logo with Consumer Discretionary background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • KBC Group NV trimmed its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 11.6% in the first quarter, selling 5,625 shares and leaving it with 43,069 shares valued at about $13.1 million.
  • Hilton reported better-than-expected EPS of $2.01 for the latest quarter, though revenue came in below analyst estimates at $1.20 billion. The company also raised guidance, setting FY 2026 EPS guidance at $8.28 to $8.40.
  • Wall Street remains broadly positive on HLT, with multiple analysts raising price targets and the stock carrying a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” with an average target price of $350.36.
  • Five stocks we like better than Hilton Worldwide.

KBC Group NV reduced its position in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT - Free Report) by 11.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 43,069 shares of the company's stock after selling 5,625 shares during the period. KBC Group NV's holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $13,096,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,448,978 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,852,650,000 after buying an additional 31,364 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,294,665 shares of the company's stock worth $1,808,143,000 after acquiring an additional 284,352 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,092,347 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,462,778,000 after acquiring an additional 475,896 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,823,631 shares of the company's stock valued at $811,089,000 after acquiring an additional 55,228 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Hilton Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at $803,047,000. 95.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hilton Worldwide Stock Performance

HLT stock opened at $323.41 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.62 billion, a PE ratio of 49.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of $333.29 and a 200-day moving average of $317.52. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $253.54 and a one year high of $358.00.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.95 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 12.56% and a negative return on equity of 38.21%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.72 earnings per share. Hilton Worldwide has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.280-8.400 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.180-2.240 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 9.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hilton Worldwide Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 22nd were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 22nd. Hilton Worldwide's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.16%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HLT has been the topic of several research reports. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Hilton Worldwide from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Susquehanna raised their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $345.00 to $353.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $319.00 to $332.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $376.00 to $379.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $350.36.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on HLT

Trending Headlines about Hilton Worldwide

Here are the key news stories impacting Hilton Worldwide this week:

Hilton Worldwide Profile

(Free Report)

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc is a global hospitality company that develops, owns, manages and franchises a broad portfolio of hotels and resorts. Its business spans full-service luxury and lifestyle properties, select- and focused-service hotels, and extended-stay accommodations. The company generates revenue through management and franchise fees, owned and leased real estate, and guest services, and supports customer retention and direct bookings through its Hilton Honors guest loyalty program.

Hilton's brand portfolio includes internationally recognized names across the lodging spectrum, from luxury and upper-upscale brands to midscale and extended-stay offerings.

Recommended Stories

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Hilton Worldwide Right Now?

Before you consider Hilton Worldwide, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Hilton Worldwide wasn't on the list.

While Hilton Worldwide currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

7 Stocks to Buy Before the Robotics Revolution Cover
7 Stocks to Buy Before the Robotics Revolution

Robotics and automation are rapidly becoming essential infrastructure across healthcare, manufacturing, logistics, and many other industries.

"Physical AI" is coming to the United States, and there are four ways that investors can gain exposure to this new robotics revolution. Plus, learn which seven companies are most positioned to benefit as intelligent robots enter the workforce.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

The Ugliest Stocks in the Market Just Got a Very Expensive Vote of Confidence
The Ugliest Stocks in the Market Just Got a Very Expensive Vote of Confidence
By Bridget Bennett | July 20, 2026
tc pixel
The Starlink of Energy
The Starlink of Energy
From Monument Traders Alliance (Ad)
Strait of Hormuz Tensions Spike Tanker Trade: These 2 Stocks Are Set to Benefit
Strait of Hormuz Tensions Spike Tanker Trade: These 2 Stocks Are Set to Benefit
By Dan Schmidt | July 19, 2026
Why Abbott Laboratories Stock Is Suddenly Winning Back Wall Street
Why Abbott Laboratories Stock Is Suddenly Winning Back Wall Street
By Thomas Hughes | July 16, 2026
Why Johnson & Johnson’s Earnings Dip Looks Like a Buying Opportunity
Why Johnson & Johnson’s Earnings Dip Looks Like a Buying Opportunity
By Thomas Hughes | July 15, 2026
tc pixel
“The unseen winner of the AI race” is not SpaceX
“The unseen winner of the AI race” is not SpaceX
From Chaikin Analytics (Ad)
2 Quantum Stocks That Could Challenge IonQ’s Leadership
2 Quantum Stocks That Could Challenge IonQ’s Leadership
By Nathan Reiff | July 15, 2026
AST SpaceMobile Stock Sinks as SpaceX Fallout Rattles Space Sector
AST SpaceMobile Stock Sinks as SpaceX Fallout Rattles Space Sector
By Jessica Mitacek | July 17, 2026

Recent Videos

This Stock Fell From $194 to $41. Institutions Just Made a Massive Bet.
This Stock Fell From $194 to $41. Institutions Just Made a Massive Bet.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
99% of You Will Miss This Memory Stock Dip
99% of You Will Miss This Memory Stock Dip
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Want a Stock Before It Peaks? These 3 Growth Stories Are HUGE.
Want a Stock Before It Peaks? These 3 Growth Stories Are HUGE.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines