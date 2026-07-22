Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. $HLT Shares Sold by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV reduced its position in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT - Free Report) by 11.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 43,069 shares of the company's stock after selling 5,625 shares during the period. KBC Group NV's holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $13,096,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,448,978 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,852,650,000 after buying an additional 31,364 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,294,665 shares of the company's stock worth $1,808,143,000 after acquiring an additional 284,352 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,092,347 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,462,778,000 after acquiring an additional 475,896 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,823,631 shares of the company's stock valued at $811,089,000 after acquiring an additional 55,228 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Hilton Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at $803,047,000. 95.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Hilton Worldwide Stock Performance

HLT stock opened at $323.41 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.62 billion, a PE ratio of 49.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of $333.29 and a 200-day moving average of $317.52. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $253.54 and a one year high of $358.00.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.95 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 12.56% and a negative return on equity of 38.21%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.72 earnings per share. Hilton Worldwide has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.280-8.400 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.180-2.240 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 9.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hilton Worldwide Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 22nd were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 22nd. Hilton Worldwide's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.16%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HLT has been the topic of several research reports. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Hilton Worldwide from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Susquehanna raised their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $345.00 to $353.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $319.00 to $332.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $376.00 to $379.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $350.36.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on HLT

Trending Headlines about Hilton Worldwide

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Hilton Worldwide Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc is a global hospitality company that develops, owns, manages and franchises a broad portfolio of hotels and resorts. Its business spans full-service luxury and lifestyle properties, select- and focused-service hotels, and extended-stay accommodations. The company generates revenue through management and franchise fees, owned and leased real estate, and guest services, and supports customer retention and direct bookings through its Hilton Honors guest loyalty program.

Hilton's brand portfolio includes internationally recognized names across the lodging spectrum, from luxury and upper-upscale brands to midscale and extended-stay offerings.

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