Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. $HLT Shares Sold by Savant Capital LLC

Savant Capital LLC reduced its holdings in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT - Free Report) by 79.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,754 shares of the company's stock after selling 6,675 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC's holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC grew its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC now owns 720 shares of the company's stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Financial Holdings Company LLC raised its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Financial Holdings Company LLC now owns 2,782 shares of the company's stock valued at $799,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,330 shares of the company's stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC grew its position in Hilton Worldwide by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company's stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, L2 Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. L2 Asset Management LLC now owns 1,084 shares of the company's stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.90% of the company's stock.

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Hilton Worldwide Price Performance

NYSE HLT opened at $338.63 on Friday. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $241.45 and a 12 month high of $344.75. The company has a market capitalization of $77.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.70, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.04. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $321.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $304.54.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.95 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 12.56% and a negative return on equity of 38.21%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.72 earnings per share. Hilton Worldwide has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.280-8.400 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.180-2.240 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 9.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Hilton Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 22nd will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 22nd. Hilton Worldwide's payout ratio is presently 9.16%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James Financial boosted their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $300.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $373.00 to $376.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Hilton Worldwide from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $339.00 price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $363.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $348.55.

Read Our Latest Research Report on HLT

Hilton Worldwide Company Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc is a global hospitality company that develops, owns, manages and franchises a broad portfolio of hotels and resorts. Its business spans full-service luxury and lifestyle properties, select- and focused-service hotels, and extended-stay accommodations. The company generates revenue through management and franchise fees, owned and leased real estate, and guest services, and supports customer retention and direct bookings through its Hilton Honors guest loyalty program.

Hilton's brand portfolio includes internationally recognized names across the lodging spectrum, from luxury and upper-upscale brands to midscale and extended-stay offerings.

See Also

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