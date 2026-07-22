Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. $HLT Shares Sold by Westpac Banking Corp

Westpac Banking Corp lessened its holdings in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT - Free Report) by 59.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,781 shares of the company's stock after selling 14,554 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp's holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $2,974,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HLT. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Wilkerson Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 163.2% in the 1st quarter. Wilkerson Advisory Group LLC now owns 100 shares of the company's stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Hilton Worldwide by 70.1% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 114 shares of the company's stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Hilton Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Avalon Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.90% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $319.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $325.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $376.00 to $379.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Macquarie Infrastructure raised their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $296.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $363.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Hilton Worldwide has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $350.36.

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Hilton Worldwide Trading Down 0.0%

Shares of HLT stock opened at $323.41 on Wednesday. The company's 50-day moving average price is $333.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $317.52. The stock has a market cap of $73.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.38, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.05. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $253.54 and a twelve month high of $358.00.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.03. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 12.56% and a negative return on equity of 38.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.95 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.72 earnings per share. Hilton Worldwide's revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Hilton Worldwide has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.280-8.400 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.180-2.240 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 9.03 EPS for the current year.

Hilton Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. Hilton Worldwide's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.16%.

Key Stories Impacting Hilton Worldwide

Here are the key news stories impacting Hilton Worldwide this week:

About Hilton Worldwide

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc is a global hospitality company that develops, owns, manages and franchises a broad portfolio of hotels and resorts. Its business spans full-service luxury and lifestyle properties, select- and focused-service hotels, and extended-stay accommodations. The company generates revenue through management and franchise fees, owned and leased real estate, and guest services, and supports customer retention and direct bookings through its Hilton Honors guest loyalty program.

Hilton's brand portfolio includes internationally recognized names across the lodging spectrum, from luxury and upper-upscale brands to midscale and extended-stay offerings.

Further Reading

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