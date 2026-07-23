Himalaya Shipping Ltd. $HSHP Shares Bought by Globeflex Capital L P

Globeflex Capital L P boosted its stake in shares of Himalaya Shipping Ltd. (NYSE:HSHP - Free Report) by 2,033.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 318,651 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 303,713 shares during the quarter. Globeflex Capital L P owned 0.68% of Himalaya Shipping worth $4,238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Himalaya Shipping alerts: Sign Up

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Himalaya Shipping by 77.5% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 22,800 shares of the company's stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 9,952 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Himalaya Shipping during the fourth quarter worth approximately $273,000. Susquehanna Portfolio Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Himalaya Shipping in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $397,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its holdings in Himalaya Shipping by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 31,449 shares of the company's stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 2,777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Numerai GP LLC purchased a new position in Himalaya Shipping in the fourth quarter worth approximately $461,000. 22.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Himalaya Shipping Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HSHP opened at $15.54 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.23, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. Himalaya Shipping Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $6.68 and a fifty-two week high of $16.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $724.99 million, a PE ratio of 24.67 and a beta of 1.43. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $14.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.25.

Himalaya Shipping (NYSE:HSHP - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 15th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.02). Himalaya Shipping had a net margin of 20.28% and a return on equity of 18.28%. The business had revenue of $34.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.30 million.

Himalaya Shipping Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Monday, July 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 17th.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HSHP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Himalaya Shipping from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Sunday, May 24th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Himalaya Shipping from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold".

View Our Latest Research Report on HSHP

Himalaya Shipping Company Profile

Himalaya Shipping Ltd. provides dry bulk shipping services worldwide. The company operates a fleet of vessels. It serves major commodity trading, commodity and energy transition, and multi-modal transport companies. Himalaya Shipping Ltd. was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Himalaya Shipping Ltd. (NYSE:HSHP - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Himalaya Shipping, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Himalaya Shipping wasn't on the list.

While Himalaya Shipping currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here