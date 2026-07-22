Himension Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. Has $2.10 Million Stake in Robinhood Markets, Inc. $HOOD

Himension Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. boosted its position in shares of Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD - Free Report) by 58.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,310 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 11,205 shares during the quarter. Himension Capital Singapore PTE. LTD.'s holdings in Robinhood Markets were worth $2,100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC lifted its stake in Robinhood Markets by 527.8% in the 4th quarter. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC now owns 226 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Swiss RE Ltd. acquired a new position in Robinhood Markets during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Robinhood Markets during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Elyxium Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Robinhood Markets in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in Robinhood Markets by 152.6% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 240 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.27% of the company's stock.

Insider Transactions at Robinhood Markets

In other Robinhood Markets news, insider Daniel Martin Gallagher, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.68, for a total value of $836,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 481,396 shares of the company's stock, valued at $40,283,217.28. This represents a 2.04% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Steven M. Quirk sold 19,377 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.96, for a total value of $2,324,464.92. Following the transaction, the insider owned 62,612 shares in the company, valued at $7,510,935.52. The trade was a 23.63% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 680,000 shares of company stock worth $55,306,560 and sold 587,875 shares worth $62,602,915. Corporate insiders own 13.48% of the company's stock.

Robinhood Markets Stock Up 7.1%

Shares of NASDAQ:HOOD opened at $106.36 on Wednesday. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a 12-month low of $63.51 and a 12-month high of $153.86. The stock has a market cap of $95.78 billion, a PE ratio of 51.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 2.33. The business has a 50 day moving average of $95.20 and a 200-day moving average of $88.73.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Robinhood Markets had a return on equity of 21.39% and a net margin of 41.12%.Robinhood Markets's revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Robinhood Markets News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Robinhood Markets this week:

Positive Sentiment: Bernstein raised its price target on HOOD to $160 from $130 and said Robinhood’s prediction markets business could become a major revenue driver, potentially overtaking crypto revenue. Bernstein raises Robinhood price target to $160 as prediction markets revenue could overtake crypto

Bernstein raised its price target on HOOD to $160 from $130 and said Robinhood’s prediction markets business could become a major revenue driver, potentially overtaking crypto revenue. Positive Sentiment: Needham & Company also lifted its price target on HOOD to $123 from $97 and maintained a buy rating, reinforcing the view that the stock still has upside from current levels.

Needham & Company also lifted its price target on HOOD to $123 from $97 and maintained a buy rating, reinforcing the view that the stock still has upside from current levels. Positive Sentiment: Bloomberg reported that analysts see Robinhood’s prediction market revenue becoming larger than its crypto business, which supports the bullish narrative that HOOD is building new high-growth income streams. Robinhood Prediction Market Revenue to Top Crypto, Analysts Say

Bloomberg reported that analysts see Robinhood’s prediction market revenue becoming larger than its crypto business, which supports the bullish narrative that HOOD is building new high-growth income streams. Positive Sentiment: Investor sentiment around crypto-related stocks improved as Bitcoin recovered, helping lift HOOD alongside peers like Circle and Strategy. Circle, Robinhood, Strategy stocks surge on Bitcoin comeback

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Robinhood Markets from $97.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on Robinhood Markets from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a "market perform" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Robinhood Markets from $95.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Twenty-one analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $121.13.

View Our Latest Stock Report on HOOD

Robinhood Markets Company Profile

Robinhood Markets, Inc NASDAQ: HOOD is a U.S.-based financial services company best known for its mobile-first brokerage platform that aims to "democratize finance for all." Founded in 2013 by Vladimir Tenev and Baiju Bhatt and headquartered in Menlo Park, California, the company built early traction by offering commission-free trading and a simplified user experience that attracted a large base of retail investors.

Robinhood's core products and services include a mobile app and web platform for trading U.S.

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