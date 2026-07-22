Himension Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. Invests $3.22 Million in YPF Sociedad Anónima $YPF

Himension Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. purchased a new stake in YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 69,584 shares of the oil and gas exploration company's stock, valued at approximately $3,216,000.

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Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in YPF. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima in the 1st quarter valued at $561,000. Diversify Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in YPF Sociedad Anónima by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,087 shares of the oil and gas exploration company's stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 3,733 shares during the period. Diversify Wealth Management LLC grew its position in YPF Sociedad Anónima by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC now owns 58,919 shares of the oil and gas exploration company's stock worth $2,000,000 after purchasing an additional 8,711 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in YPF Sociedad Anónima by 161.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 568,507 shares of the oil and gas exploration company's stock worth $17,880,000 after purchasing an additional 350,842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brevan Howard Capital Management LP increased its stake in YPF Sociedad Anónima by 5.2% in the second quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP now owns 317,889 shares of the oil and gas exploration company's stock valued at $10,525,000 after purchasing an additional 15,760 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.08% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

YPF has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Wall Street Zen upgraded YPF Sociedad Anónima from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Saturday. Weiss Ratings raised YPF Sociedad Anónima from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Zacks Research downgraded YPF Sociedad Anónima from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised YPF Sociedad Anónima from an "equal weight" rating to an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $46.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on YPF

YPF Sociedad Anónima Stock Up 1.6%

YPF Sociedad Anónima stock opened at $51.24 on Wednesday. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $49.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.96. YPF Sociedad Anónima has a 1-year low of $22.82 and a 1-year high of $57.49. The company has a market cap of $20.15 billion, a PE ratio of -49.27 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.20. YPF Sociedad Anónima had a positive return on equity of 1.11% and a negative net margin of 2.16%.The firm had revenue of $5.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.04 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that YPF Sociedad Anónima will post 7.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at YPF Sociedad Anónima

In related news, CEO Horacio Daniel Marin acquired 2,840 shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $46.35 per share, for a total transaction of $131,634.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 92,193 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,273,145.55. This trade represents a 3.18% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Matias Osvaldo Farina acquired 8,875 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $45.22 per share, for a total transaction of $401,327.50. Following the acquisition, the vice president owned 55,687 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,518,166.14. This represents a 18.96% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Insiders bought a total of 11,792 shares of company stock valued at $537,153 in the last quarter.

About YPF Sociedad Anónima

YPF Sociedad Anónima NYSE: YPF is an integrated oil and gas company headquartered in Buenos Aires, Argentina. The company’s primary businesses encompass upstream exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas, midstream transportation and storage, and downstream refining and distribution. YPF operates several major refineries and a nationwide network of service stations, supplying fuels, lubricants, and petrochemical products to both retail and industrial customers.

Founded in 1922 as Yacimientos Petrolíferos Fiscales, YPF was the world’s first state‐owned oil company.

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