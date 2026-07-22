Himension Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. Makes New $1.11 Million Investment in Amphenol Corporation $APH

Himension Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. acquired a new stake in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 8,755 shares of the electronics maker's stock, valued at approximately $1,106,000.

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Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of APH. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 163.8% in the fourth quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 182 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. grew its stake in Amphenol by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 252 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amphenol during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Amphenol during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Amphenol in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 97.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amphenol Price Performance

Shares of APH opened at $157.92 on Wednesday. Amphenol Corporation has a 52 week low of $95.19 and a 52 week high of $178.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $194.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.38, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $150.96 and a 200-day moving average of $144.32.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The electronics maker reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.11. Amphenol had a return on equity of 37.44% and a net margin of 17.24%.The business had revenue of $7.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. The business's revenue was up 58.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Amphenol has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.140-1.160 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Amphenol Corporation will post 4.87 EPS for the current year.

Amphenol Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 23rd. Amphenol's dividend payout ratio is 28.74%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 61,072 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.90, for a total value of $8,788,260.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,927,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $277,368,257.30. This trade represents a 3.07% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 130,775 shares of company stock valued at $18,709,350. Company insiders own 1.42% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on APH shares. Seaport Research Partners reissued a "buy" rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Citigroup reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $195.00 price target (up from $180.00) on shares of Amphenol in a report on Monday, July 13th. TD Cowen reiterated a "hold" rating and set a $175.00 price objective (up from $135.00) on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Amphenol from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane boosted their target price on shares of Amphenol from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $186.00.

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About Amphenol

Amphenol Corporation NYSE: APH is a leading global manufacturer of electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, and related components. The company designs, engineers and produces a broad range of products including electrical connectors, cable assemblies, fiber optic solutions, sensors, antennas and electromechanical devices used to transfer power, signal and data across complex systems. Its product portfolio spans ruggedized connectors for harsh environments to high-speed solutions for data centers and telecommunications networks.

Amphenol serves a diverse set of end markets, including automotive, broadband and telecom, data communications, mobile devices, industrial, energy, and military/aerospace.

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