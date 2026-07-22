Himension Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. Makes New Investment in BHP Group Limited Sponsored ADR $BHP

Himension Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. bought a new position in BHP Group Limited Sponsored ADR (NYSE:BHP - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 23,436 shares of the mining company's stock, valued at approximately $1,705,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cadence Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of BHP Group by 7.6% during the first quarter. Cadence Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,389 shares of the mining company's stock worth $1,265,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in BHP Group by 3.8% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 74,836 shares of the mining company's stock valued at $5,444,000 after purchasing an additional 2,734 shares during the period. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in BHP Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Amova Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in BHP Group by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Amova Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 96,975 shares of the mining company's stock valued at $7,054,000 after purchasing an additional 5,797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Earned Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BHP Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.79% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BHP. The Goldman Sachs Group raised BHP Group from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Citigroup reiterated a "neutral" rating on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Argus set a $95.00 target price on BHP Group in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of BHP Group from $93.00 to $91.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, BHP Group currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $69.50.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on BHP Group

BHP Group Trading Up 3.7%

Shares of BHP opened at $83.49 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $85.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.29. BHP Group Limited Sponsored ADR has a 12-month low of $49.68 and a 12-month high of $93.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.65.

BHP Group Profile

BHP Group is an Anglo-Australian natural resources company engaged principally in the exploration, development, production and marketing of commodities. Its core businesses include the extraction and processing of iron ore, copper, metallurgical and thermal coal, nickel and other minerals. BHP operates large-scale mining and processing assets and supplies raw materials used across steelmaking, energy and industrial supply chains.

The company has a global operating footprint with significant assets and projects in Australia and the Americas, and commercial activities that serve customers worldwide.

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