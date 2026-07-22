Himension Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. Purchases 9,064 Shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. $DHI

Himension Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. increased its position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI - Free Report) by 15.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,949 shares of the construction company's stock after purchasing an additional 9,064 shares during the period. D.R. Horton accounts for 0.7% of Himension Capital Singapore PTE. LTD.'s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Himension Capital Singapore PTE. LTD.'s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $9,324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get D.R. Horton alerts: Sign Up

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Core Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Osbon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in D.R. Horton during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in D.R. Horton during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in D.R. Horton during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Wilkerson Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in D.R. Horton during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.63% of the company's stock.

D.R. Horton News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting D.R. Horton this week:

Positive Sentiment: D.R. Horton posted fiscal Q3 EPS of $3.20, topping estimates of $2.99, and revenue of $9.23 billion also came in ahead of expectations, signaling resilient execution in a soft housing market. Article Title

D.R. Horton posted fiscal Q3 EPS of $3.20, topping estimates of $2.99, and revenue of $9.23 billion also came in ahead of expectations, signaling resilient execution in a soft housing market. Positive Sentiment: The company declared a quarterly dividend of $0.45 per share, which may help support investor sentiment by reinforcing cash returns to shareholders. Article Title

The company declared a quarterly dividend of $0.45 per share, which may help support investor sentiment by reinforcing cash returns to shareholders. Neutral Sentiment: Management said strong home closings and cash flow helped offset some margin pressure, but the overall housing backdrop remains uneven. Article Title

Management said strong home closings and cash flow helped offset some margin pressure, but the overall housing backdrop remains uneven. Negative Sentiment: D.R. Horton lowered FY2026 revenue guidance to $32.5 billion-$33.0 billion and Q4 revenue guidance to $8.8 billion-$9.3 billion, both below expectations, as demand softened and incentives rose. Article Title

D.R. Horton lowered FY2026 revenue guidance to $32.5 billion-$33.0 billion and Q4 revenue guidance to $8.8 billion-$9.3 billion, both below expectations, as demand softened and incentives rose. Negative Sentiment: Management also pointed to cautious buyers, affordability pressures, and regional weakness such as layoffs in Seattle weighing on housing demand. Article Title

D.R. Horton Stock Performance

Shares of DHI stock opened at $143.64 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 6.46. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a one year low of $131.75 and a one year high of $184.54. The company's 50-day moving average is $150.54 and its 200 day moving average is $150.44.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The construction company reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $9.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $9.10 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 9.51% and a return on equity of 12.94%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.36 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 10.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

D.R. Horton Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 6th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 6th. D.R. Horton's payout ratio is presently 16.87%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DHI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $162.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Zelman & Associates raised D.R. Horton from a "neutral" rating to an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Seaport Research Partners restated a "neutral" rating on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on D.R. Horton from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on D.R. Horton from $140.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, D.R. Horton presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $168.62.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on D.R. Horton

About D.R. Horton

D.R. Horton, Inc is a national homebuilding company that designs, constructs and sells new residential properties across the United States. The company's core operations focus on building single-family detached homes, townhomes and condominiums for a range of buyer segments. In addition to home construction and sales, D.R. Horton provides complementary services through subsidiaries that support the mortgage, title and closing processes for its customers, enabling integrated transaction workflows from inventory development to home delivery.

Founded in 1978 by Donald R.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider D.R. Horton, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and D.R. Horton wasn't on the list.

While D.R. Horton currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here