Himension Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. Purchases New Position in EOG Resources, Inc. $EOG

Himension Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 11,541 shares of the energy exploration company's stock, valued at approximately $1,668,000.

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Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sivia Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $258,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in EOG Resources during the 2nd quarter worth $349,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in EOG Resources by 216.1% during the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 6,560 shares of the energy exploration company's stock worth $785,000 after acquiring an additional 4,485 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in EOG Resources by 2.0% during the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 22,780 shares of the energy exploration company's stock worth $2,725,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in EOG Resources by 4.4% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 362,446 shares of the energy exploration company's stock valued at $43,356,000 after acquiring an additional 15,250 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.91% of the company's stock.

EOG Resources Stock Up 1.6%

NYSE:EOG opened at $143.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $136.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $129.24. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.59 and a 52-week high of $151.87. The company has a market cap of $76.35 billion, a PE ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.72.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The energy exploration company reported $3.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.23 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $6.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.18 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 19.25% and a net margin of 23.01%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.87 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 16.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 17th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.8%. EOG Resources's dividend payout ratio is presently 40.16%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Weiss Ratings raised EOG Resources from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $196.00 price objective on EOG Resources and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on EOG Resources from $167.00 to $155.00 and set a "market perform" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $138.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and sixteen have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $155.32.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on EOG

EOG Resources Profile

EOG Resources, Inc NYSE: EOG is an independent exploration and production company headquartered in Houston, Texas. Tracing its corporate origins to Enron Oil & Gas Company in the late 1990s, the company established itself as a stand‑alone E&P operator and has grown into one of the largest U.S. upstream producers. EOG focuses on the exploration, development and production of crude oil, condensate, natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

As an upstream-focused company, EOG's core activities include geologic and geophysical exploration, drilling and completion of wells, reservoir development, and the marketing of hydrocarbon production.

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