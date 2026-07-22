Himension Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. Sells 8,562 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. $AMAT

Himension Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. trimmed its holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT - Free Report) by 32.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,452 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider's stock after selling 8,562 shares during the period. Himension Capital Singapore PTE. LTD.'s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $5,965,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Applied Materials alerts: Sign Up

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Danica Pension Livsforsikringsaktieselskab boosted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 0.7% in the first quarter. Danica Pension Livsforsikringsaktieselskab now owns 78,906 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider's stock worth $26,969,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the period. ABN Amro Investment Solutions raised its stake in Applied Materials by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. ABN Amro Investment Solutions now owns 438,392 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider's stock valued at $149,838,000 after purchasing an additional 109,506 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Applied Materials by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 567,604 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider's stock valued at $194,001,000 after purchasing an additional 69,366 shares during the period. Oslo Pensjonsforsikring AS purchased a new position in Applied Materials in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,131,000. Finally, HORAN Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Applied Materials by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. HORAN Wealth LLC now owns 835 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider's stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.56% of the company's stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 20,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $735.22, for a total value of $14,704,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1,599,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,176,236,570.46. This trade represents a 1.23% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas J. Iannotti sold 9,250 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $599.77, for a total transaction of $5,547,872.50. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 40,559 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $24,326,071.43. This represents a 18.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 278,088 shares of company stock valued at $169,654,805 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company's stock.

Trending Headlines about Applied Materials

Here are the key news stories impacting Applied Materials this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AMAT. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $510.00 to $770.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Raymond James Financial set a $650.00 target price on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Argus upped their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $420.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have given a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $593.84.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Applied Materials

Applied Materials Price Performance

Shares of Applied Materials stock opened at $564.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $448.23 billion, a PE ratio of 53.01, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $537.43 and a 200 day moving average of $418.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $154.46 and a 12 month high of $739.67.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $7.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.68 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 36.97% and a net margin of 29.31%.The company's revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.39 EPS. Applied Materials has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 3.160-3.560 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 12.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 20th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 20th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. Applied Materials's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.91%.

Applied Materials Profile

Applied Materials, Inc is a U.S.-based supplier of equipment, services and software used to manufacture semiconductor chips, flat panel displays and other advanced materials. Headquartered in Santa Clara, California, the company designs and sells capital equipment and related technologies that enable production of integrated circuits, display panels and materials used across the electronics supply chain.

Applied Materials' offerings include process equipment and factory software that support critical steps in device fabrication, such as deposition, etch, implantation, inspection and metrology, as well as systems for packaging and advanced heterogeneous integration.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Applied Materials, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Applied Materials wasn't on the list.

While Applied Materials currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here