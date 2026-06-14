Hims & Hers Health, Inc. $HIMS Shares Acquired by Clear Street Group Inc.

Clear Street Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS - Free Report) by 23.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,904,294 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 363,893 shares during the quarter. Hims & Hers Health makes up approximately 0.2% of Clear Street Group Inc.'s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Clear Street Group Inc. owned approximately 0.84% of Hims & Hers Health worth $61,832,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Binnacle Investments Inc purchased a new position in shares of Hims & Hers Health during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 235.8% in the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 900 shares of the company's stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hims & Hers Health in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Greenline Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hims & Hers Health in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. 63.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HIMS shares. Leerink Partners increased their target price on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $17.50 to $25.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $32.00 price target on Hims & Hers Health in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Hims & Hers Health from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Hims & Hers Health from $40.00 to $21.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their target price on Hims & Hers Health from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $28.70.

Read Our Latest Research Report on HIMS

Hims & Hers Health Stock Down 7.0%

Shares of NYSE:HIMS opened at $26.85 on Friday. Hims & Hers Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.74 and a fifty-two week high of $70.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $25.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.83. The company has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -298.33, a PEG ratio of 50.32 and a beta of 2.37.

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.44). The firm had revenue of $608.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $616.84 million. Hims & Hers Health had a positive return on equity of 6.10% and a negative net margin of 0.56%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Hims & Hers Health, Inc. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hims & Hers Health

In related news, CFO Oluyemi Okupe sold 36,922 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.90, for a total transaction of $956,279.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 281,867 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,300,355.30. The trade was a 11.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Soleil Boughton sold 9,463 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $283,890.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 299,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,981,040. The trade was a 3.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last quarter, insiders sold 212,807 shares of company stock worth $5,473,644. 11.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hims & Hers Health Profile

Hims & Hers Health, Inc is a telehealth platform providing direct-to-consumer personal care products and virtual medical services in the United States. Operating under the Hims & Hers brand, the company offers an integrated digital experience that connects users with licensed healthcare providers, enabling online consultations and prescriptions for a range of conditions. Its telemedicine infrastructure supports both prescription medications and over-the-counter products, with home delivery to patients' doorsteps.

The company's product portfolio addresses key areas of men's and women's health, including hair loss treatments, sexual wellness therapies, skincare regimens and mental health support.

Further Reading

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