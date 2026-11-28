Bamco Inc. NY reduced its stake in Hinge Health Inc. (NYSE:HNGE - Free Report) by 30.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 778,425 shares of the company's stock after selling 339,253 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY owned approximately 0.96% of Hinge Health worth $75,694,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Hinge Health by 39.5% in the third quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 364 shares of the company's stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in Hinge Health by 2.1% in the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 5,588 shares of the company's stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Hinge Health by 140.0% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 324 shares of the company's stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hinge Health during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Hinge Health by 9,400.0% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 285 shares of the company's stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the last quarter.

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Hinge Health Price Performance

Hinge Health stock opened at $111.17 on Friday. Hinge Health Inc. has a one year low of $30.08 and a one year high of $126.40. The firm has a market cap of $9.03 billion, a PE ratio of 59.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.19. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $107.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.31.

Hinge Health (NYSE:HNGE - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.44. Hinge Health had a net margin of 21.02% and a return on equity of 66.96%. The business had revenue of $234.97 million during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.02) EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 52.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Hinge Health Inc. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Hinge Health news, President James Pursley sold 33,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.14, for a total transaction of $3,106,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president directly owned 666,909 shares in the company, valued at $62,782,813.26. This represents a 4.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Chairman Gabriel Mecklenburg sold 250,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.97, for a total value of $22,242,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman directly owned 250,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,242,500. This represents a 50.00% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 1,251,288 shares of company stock valued at $124,120,244 in the last three months. Company insiders own 18.92% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays raised their price target on Hinge Health from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Hinge Health from $117.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Hinge Health from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Hinge Health from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Hinge Health from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $121.13.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Hinge Health

Hinge Health Company Profile

Hinge Health, Inc. provides digital care for musculoskeletal conditions, including back, joint and muscle pain. Its services are designed to help members manage pain and improve mobility through personalized treatment programs delivered remotely. The company's platform combines guided exercise therapy, digital tools and wearable motion-tracking technology with support from clinical care teams. Hinge Health works with employers and health plans to offer its programs to eligible members. Founded in 2015, Hinge Health is led by co-founder and Chief Executive Officer Daniel Perez.

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