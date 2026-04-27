Hingham Institution for Savings Invests $1.92 Million in RLI Corp. $RLI

Hingham Institution for Savings bought a new position in shares of RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 30,000 shares of the insurance provider's stock, valued at approximately $1,919,000. RLI comprises 1.6% of Hingham Institution for Savings' investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in RLI. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of RLI during the third quarter worth $26,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of RLI by 94.4% during the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of RLI by 156.4% during the third quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 464 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its holdings in shares of RLI by 72.1% during the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 618 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC bought a new stake in shares of RLI during the third quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors own 77.89% of the company's stock.

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Key Headlines Impacting RLI

Here are the key news stories impacting RLI this week:

RLI Price Performance

RLI stock opened at $52.79 on Monday. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $59.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.92. The stock has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.33 and a beta of 0.52. RLI Corp. has a 12-month low of $52.73 and a 12-month high of $77.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

RLI (NYSE:RLI - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $423.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $564.47 million. RLI had a return on equity of 17.72% and a net margin of 20.81%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that RLI Corp. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

RLI Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. RLI's dividend payout ratio is presently 14.95%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on RLI from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Zacks Research upgraded RLI from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded RLI from a "moderate buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. Truist Financial set a $58.00 price target on RLI in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, Citizens Jmp reiterated a "market perform" rating on shares of RLI in a report on Friday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $61.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on RLI

RLI Company Profile

RLI Corporation NYSE: RLI is a specialty property and casualty insurance company focused on underwriting niche risks for businesses and individuals. Headquartered in Peoria, Illinois, the company operates through a network of independent agents and brokers, offering customized coverage solutions. RLI's approach emphasizes disciplined underwriting, targeted product development and strong customer service to maintain profitability and long-term growth.

Founded in 1965 as Replacement Lens, Inc, RLI initially provided insurance for contact lens manufacturers before shifting its focus to specialty insurance in the 1980s.

Further Reading

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