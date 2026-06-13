HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 33,367 Sensata Technologies Holding N.V. $ST

HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Sensata Technologies Holding N.V. (NYSE:ST - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 33,367 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock, valued at approximately $1,111,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Inscription Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 27,946 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $930,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 10,981 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 62.7% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,072 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,338 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van Den Berg Management I Inc. raised its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Van Den Berg Management I Inc. now owns 124,548 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $3,805,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. 99.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Activity at Sensata Technologies

In other Sensata Technologies news, EVP David K. Stott sold 6,335 shares of Sensata Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.40, for a total value of $300,279.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 39,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,881,163.80. This trade represents a 13.77% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lynne J. Caljouw sold 2,913 shares of Sensata Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.71, for a total value of $101,110.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 72,842 shares in the company, valued at $2,528,345.82. This trade represents a 3.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,728 shares of company stock worth $486,949. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ST has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial raised Sensata Technologies from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and raised their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Sensata Technologies from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Barclays lowered Sensata Technologies from an "overweight" rating to an "equal weight" rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Sensata Technologies from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Sensata Technologies from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $47.70.

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Sensata Technologies Trading Up 1.0%

ST opened at $50.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 162.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.26. Sensata Technologies Holding N.V. has a 52 week low of $26.95 and a 52 week high of $53.89. The business's 50 day moving average is $44.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $934.80 million for the quarter. Sensata Technologies had a return on equity of 18.23% and a net margin of 1.28%. On average, research analysts predict that Sensata Technologies Holding N.V. will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

Sensata Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 13th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. Sensata Technologies's payout ratio is 154.84%.

Sensata Technologies Profile

Sensata Technologies Holdings N.V. is a global industrial technology company specializing in the design, development and manufacture of sensors and electrical protection solutions. The company's product portfolio includes pressure, temperature, position, speed, current and magnetic sensors, as well as circuit breakers and other protection devices. Sensata's offerings serve a wide array of end markets, with a particularly strong presence in automotive original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), industrial automation, heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC), commercial aerospace and renewable energy sectors.

Headquartered in Attleboro, Massachusetts, Sensata operates a network of manufacturing and engineering facilities across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Latin America.

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