HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC Has $10.12 Million Holdings in HF Sinclair Corporation $DINO

HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in HF Sinclair Corporation (NYSE:DINO - Free Report) by 19.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 219,672 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 35,001 shares during the period. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC owned about 0.12% of HF Sinclair worth $10,122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DINO. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of HF Sinclair by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,830,649 shares of the company's stock valued at $775,556,000 after buying an additional 446,867 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of HF Sinclair by 6.4% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,259,238 shares of the company's stock valued at $484,631,000 after buying an additional 560,194 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of HF Sinclair by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,399,427 shares of the company's stock valued at $156,646,000 after buying an additional 129,934 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of HF Sinclair by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,074,854 shares of the company's stock valued at $141,729,000 after buying an additional 235,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of HF Sinclair by 41.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,987,992 shares of the company's stock valued at $91,607,000 after buying an additional 583,390 shares in the last quarter. 88.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HF Sinclair Trading Up 1.5%

DINO stock opened at $70.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $66.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.42. HF Sinclair Corporation has a one year low of $38.11 and a one year high of $74.72. The stock has a market cap of $12.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 0.72.

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.75. HF Sinclair had a net margin of 4.46% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The firm had revenue of $7.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.27) earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that HF Sinclair Corporation will post 8.98 EPS for the current year.

HF Sinclair Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 11th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 11th. HF Sinclair's payout ratio is 30.08%.

Insider Activity at HF Sinclair

In other HF Sinclair news, SVP Matthew Joyce sold 2,384 shares of HF Sinclair stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.73, for a total transaction of $166,236.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 14,797 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,031,794.81. The trade was a 13.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Manuel J. Fernandez sold 635 shares of HF Sinclair stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.09, for a total transaction of $46,412.15. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 16,543 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,209,127.87. This trade represents a 3.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders sold 13,736 shares of company stock valued at $954,694. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James Financial raised their target price on shares of HF Sinclair from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of HF Sinclair from $69.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of HF Sinclair from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of HF Sinclair from $67.00 to $63.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of HF Sinclair from $58.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, HF Sinclair presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $71.64.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on HF Sinclair

About HF Sinclair

HF Sinclair Corporation is a diversified energy manufacturing company engaged in the refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products across the United States. The company operates a network of refineries and processing facilities that convert crude oil and other feedstocks into fuels and specialty products. Its integrated model encompasses upstream supply agreements, midstream logistics, and downstream marketing channels, positioning HF Sinclair as a key supplier of refined products to wholesale and retail markets.

The company’s core product slate includes gasoline, diesel, jet fuel, and renewable fuels such as renewable diesel and biodiesel.

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