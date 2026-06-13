HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC Makes New $3.50 Million Investment in nVent Electric PLC $NVT

HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC bought a new position in nVent Electric PLC (NYSE:NVT - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 34,309 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,498,000.

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A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NVT. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of nVent Electric by 128.1% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 308 shares of the company's stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of nVent Electric during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of nVent Electric during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Elyxium Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of nVent Electric during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of nVent Electric by 522.9% during the 2nd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 517 shares of the company's stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. 90.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

nVent Electric Stock Up 1.0%

Shares of NVT opened at $166.13 on Friday. The business's 50 day moving average is $152.70 and its 200 day moving average is $125.39. The company has a market capitalization of $26.87 billion, a PE ratio of 55.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.35. nVent Electric PLC has a 12-month low of $67.79 and a 12-month high of $178.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. nVent Electric had a return on equity of 16.82% and a net margin of 11.37%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 53.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. nVent Electric has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.120-1.150 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 4.450-4.550 EPS. Research analysts expect that nVent Electric PLC will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

nVent Electric announced that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Saturday, May 16th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 1.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company's board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

nVent Electric Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Investors of record on Friday, July 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 24th. nVent Electric's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.91%.

Insider Activity at nVent Electric

In related news, CAO Randolph A. Wacker sold 4,094 shares of nVent Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.57, for a total transaction of $677,843.58. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 49,873 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,257,472.61. This trade represents a 7.59% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Aravind Padmanabhan sold 15,942 shares of nVent Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.00, for a total value of $2,773,908.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 23,243 shares in the company, valued at $4,044,282. This trade represents a 40.68% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 87,685 shares of company stock worth $14,961,768 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NVT. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of nVent Electric in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Barclays lifted their price objective on nVent Electric from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $187.00 price objective on shares of nVent Electric in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $218.00 price objective on nVent Electric and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut nVent Electric from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $187.27.

Read Our Latest Report on nVent Electric

nVent Electric Company Profile

nVent Electric PLC is a global manufacturer of electrical connection, protection and thermal management solutions. The company designs, engineers and produces a broad portfolio of products aimed at enhancing safety, reliability and performance in electrical systems across a variety of industries. Its core offerings include electrical enclosures, heat tracing systems, grounding and bonding products, cable management, and fastening solutions. nVent serves markets such as commercial and industrial construction, oil and gas, telecommunications, data centers, utilities, and renewable energy.

The company's electrical enclosures and housing solutions protect sensitive components from environmental hazards, while its Raychem brand heat tracing products provide freeze protection and temperature maintenance for critical piping and equipment.

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