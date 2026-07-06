Hodges Capital Management Inc. Acquires 31,152 Shares of Gildan Activewear, Inc. $GIL

Hodges Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear, Inc. (NYSE:GIL - Free Report) TSE: GIL by 15.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 236,306 shares of the textile maker's stock after buying an additional 31,152 shares during the period. Gildan Activewear accounts for 1.1% of Hodges Capital Management Inc.'s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Hodges Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of Gildan Activewear worth $13,150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Washburn Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Gildan Activewear by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Washburn Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,257 shares of the textile maker's stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Gildan Activewear by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 8,787 shares of the textile maker's stock valued at $549,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Tacita Capital Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 11,250 shares of the textile maker's stock valued at $704,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 12,510 shares of the textile maker's stock valued at $616,000 after buying an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of Gildan Activewear by 169.0% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 538 shares of the textile maker's stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.83% of the company's stock.

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Gildan Activewear Stock Performance

Shares of GIL opened at $51.50 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.30 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Gildan Activewear, Inc. has a one year low of $46.00 and a one year high of $73.69. The business has a fifty day moving average of $56.80 and a 200 day moving average of $60.98.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL - Get Free Report) TSE: GIL last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The textile maker reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.07. Gildan Activewear had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 21.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 63.8% on a year-over-year basis. Gildan Activewear has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.200-4.400 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Gildan Activewear, Inc. will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

Gildan Activewear Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 20th were issued a $0.249 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.9%. Gildan Activewear's dividend payout ratio is currently 58.82%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GIL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TD Securities restated a "buy" rating on shares of Gildan Activewear in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Scotiabank reissued a "sector outperform" rating and issued a $65.00 price target (down from $72.00) on shares of Gildan Activewear in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Weiss Ratings downgraded Gildan Activewear from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. UBS Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Gildan Activewear in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Scotia lowered their price objective on Gildan Activewear from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a "sector outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $78.21.

Read Our Latest Analysis on GIL

About Gildan Activewear

Gildan Activewear Inc NYSE: GIL is a vertically integrated manufacturer and wholesaler of branded basic apparel, including activewear, socks, hosiery and underwear. Headquartered in Montreal, Quebec, the company produces a wide range of products such as T-shirts, fleece garments, sport shirts, performance wear, and shapewear under its Gildan, Anvil, Comfort Colors, Gold Toe, Peds and Silks brands. Leveraging its in-house knitting, dyeing, cut-and-sew and finishing operations, Gildan supplies blank apparel to screen printers, promotional product distributors and major retailers around the world.

Since its founding in 1984 by Glenn J.

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