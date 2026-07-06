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Hodges Capital Management Inc. Acquires 44,598 Shares of IPG Photonics Corporation $IPGP

Written by MarketBeat
July 6, 2026
IPG Photonics logo with Computer and Technology background
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Key Points

  • Hodges Capital Management increased its stake in IPG Photonics by 197.3% in the first quarter, buying 44,598 additional shares and bringing its total holding to 67,198 shares worth about $7.7 million.
  • Other institutional investors also boosted or initiated positions, and hedge funds now own a large majority of the company, with 93.79% of IPG Photonics stock held by institutions.
  • Analysts remain mixed but mostly constructive: the stock has a Moderate Buy consensus, even as some price targets were lowered and insiders recently sold shares under pre-arranged trading plans.
  • Five stocks we like better than IPG Photonics.

Hodges Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in IPG Photonics Corporation (NASDAQ:IPGP - Free Report) by 197.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,198 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after purchasing an additional 44,598 shares during the quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.16% of IPG Photonics worth $7,700,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Dallas Securities Inc. purchased a new position in IPG Photonics during the first quarter valued at $383,000. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 3,519.5% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 21,391 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $2,451,000 after acquiring an additional 20,800 shares during the last quarter. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of IPG Photonics during the first quarter valued at $3,738,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of IPG Photonics during the first quarter valued at $837,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 3,910.5% in the 1st quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 762 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.79% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on IPGP. Zacks Research cut shares of IPG Photonics from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of IPG Photonics from $165.00 to $125.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of IPG Photonics from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Roth Mkm reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $151.00 price target on shares of IPG Photonics in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of IPG Photonics from $105.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $135.50.

View Our Latest Research Report on IPGP

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Eugene A. Scherbakov sold 1,524 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.55, for a total value of $154,762.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 49,734 shares in the company, valued at $5,050,487.70. This represents a 2.97% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Jeanmarie F. Desmond sold 1,690 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.58, for a total value of $178,430.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 10,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,107,111.88. This represents a 13.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 80,400 shares of company stock worth $8,515,516. Company insiders own 37.50% of the company's stock.

IPG Photonics Price Performance

NASDAQ IPGP opened at $105.27 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $112.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.30. IPG Photonics Corporation has a 52 week low of $71.01 and a 52 week high of $155.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 152.57, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.94.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.03). IPG Photonics had a net margin of 2.78% and a return on equity of 2.84%. The business had revenue of $265.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. IPG Photonics has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.250-0.550 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that IPG Photonics Corporation will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

About IPG Photonics

(Free Report)

IPG Photonics Corporation is a global leader in the design and manufacture of high-performance fiber lasers and amplifiers used in industrial, medical, scientific, and telecommunications applications. The company's core products include ytterbium and erbium fiber lasers, diode lasers, and fiber amplifiers that deliver high power and efficiency for precision cutting, welding, marking, and engraving. IPG's systems are engineered to optimize process speed, reliability, and energy consumption, making them a preferred choice for advanced manufacturing environments.

In addition to stand-alone laser sources, IPG offers turnkey laser systems and integrated solutions tailored to sectors such as automotive, electronics, aerospace, additive manufacturing, and life sciences.

Read More

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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