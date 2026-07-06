Hodges Capital Management Inc. Buys 21,342 Shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. $HALO

Hodges Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO - Free Report) by 18.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 134,696 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock after buying an additional 21,342 shares during the quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.11% of Halozyme Therapeutics worth $8,705,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HALO. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC boosted its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 51.5% during the 4th quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 365 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 3,118.2% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 354 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 152.5% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 616 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 64.8% in the fourth quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 842 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. Finally, Wexford Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $70,000. 97.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Activity

In related news, Director Bernadette Connaughton sold 1,625 shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.71, for a total value of $124,653.75. Following the sale, the director owned 42,044 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,225,195.24. This trade represents a 3.72% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Helen Torley sold 10,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.07, for a total value of $690,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 767,780 shares in the company, valued at $53,030,564.60. The trade was a 1.29% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 72,179 shares of company stock worth $5,052,400 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on HALO. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 16th. HC Wainwright reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Benchmark reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Halozyme Therapeutics from $96.00 to $93.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised Halozyme Therapeutics from a "hold (c)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $81.60.

View Our Latest Analysis on HALO

Halozyme Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of HALO stock opened at $79.45 on Monday. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.33 and a 12-month high of $82.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $69.41 and a 200-day moving average of $69.46. The company has a market capitalization of $9.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 0.84.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $376.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $358.60 million. Halozyme Therapeutics had a net margin of 23.13% and a return on equity of 187.91%. The firm's revenue was up 42.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. Halozyme Therapeutics has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.750-8.250 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Halozyme Therapeutics Profile

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company headquartered in San Diego, California, that specializes in the development and commercialization of novel drug-delivery technologies. Founded in 1998, Halozyme focuses on enabling subcutaneous administration of biologic therapies through its proprietary platforms. The company's core mission is to improve patient access and convenience while maintaining efficacy and safety profiles comparable to or better than traditional routes of administration.

The company's flagship technology, ENHANZE®, is based on recombinant human hyaluronidase PH20 (rHuPH20), an enzyme that transiently degrades hyaluronan in the extracellular matrix.

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