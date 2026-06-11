Hodges Capital Management Inc. Has $7.22 Million Stake in CLEAR Secure, Inc. $YOU

Hodges Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of CLEAR Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU - Free Report) by 15.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 205,700 shares of the company's stock after selling 36,550 shares during the quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.15% of CLEAR Secure worth $7,216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in CLEAR Secure by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,257 shares of the company's stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in CLEAR Secure by 14.0% during the third quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 3,634 shares of the company's stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in CLEAR Secure by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,814 shares of the company's stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in CLEAR Secure by 0.5% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 94,593 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,626,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in CLEAR Secure by 118.8% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,022 shares of the company's stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the period. 73.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a "buy" rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of CLEAR Secure in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of CLEAR Secure from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of CLEAR Secure from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of CLEAR Secure from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of CLEAR Secure from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $60.00.

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CLEAR Secure Stock Down 2.4%

Shares of YOU opened at $51.92 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.87 and a beta of 1.08. CLEAR Secure, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.06 and a 12 month high of $62.73. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $55.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.22.

CLEAR Secure (NYSE:YOU - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $253.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $244.38 million. CLEAR Secure had a net margin of 13.01% and a return on equity of 68.98%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that CLEAR Secure, Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CLEAR Secure Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 10th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. CLEAR Secure's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.39%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CLEAR Secure news, President Michael Z. Barkin sold 11,550 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.29, for a total transaction of $650,149.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the president owned 22,994 shares in the company, valued at $1,294,332.26. This trade represents a 33.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Kyle Mclaughlin sold 8,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.20, for a total transaction of $449,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 29,519 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,658,967.80. This represents a 21.32% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 23,962 shares of company stock worth $1,360,146 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 39.73% of the company's stock.

About CLEAR Secure

CLEAR Secure, Inc operates a biometric identity platform designed to expedite identity verification for air travelers and venue guests. The company’s core offering is the CLEAR membership service, which uses fingerprint and iris scans to confirm a member’s identity and provide access to dedicated security lanes at participating airports. Members link government-issued IDs and personal biometric data via the CLEAR app, enabling faster processing through Transportation Security Administration (TSA) checkpoints and select event entrances.

Founded in 2010 by Caryn Seidman‐Becker and Ken Cornick, CLEAR is headquartered in New York City.

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