Hollencrest Capital Management Sells 14,816 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. $PM

Hollencrest Capital Management trimmed its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM - Free Report) by 12.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 108,317 shares of the company's stock after selling 14,816 shares during the quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management's holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $17,909,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PM. AG Campbell Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Portfolio Resources Advisor Group Inc. bought a new stake in Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Philip Morris International by 146.5% during the first quarter. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. now owns 175 shares of the company's stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Richards Merrill & Peterson Inc. acquired a new position in Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. 78.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America restated a "buy" rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $168.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a "buy" rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $194.62.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Stock Performance

Philip Morris International stock opened at $192.72 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $300.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.38. The business's fifty day moving average is $182.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $174.47. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52 week low of $142.11 and a 52 week high of $194.62.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.13. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 142.02% and a net margin of 11.61%.The company had revenue of $10.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.95 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.69 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Philip Morris International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.360-8.510 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.020-2.070 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 8.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 25th will be given a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 25th. Philip Morris International's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.70%.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc NYSE: PM is a global tobacco company that manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products and a growing portfolio of smoke-free alternatives for adult smokers. The firm traces its corporate roots to the 19th century Philip Morris enterprise and was established as an independent, publicly traded company following a 2008 separation from what is now Altria. Since the spin-off, the company has focused on serving international markets outside the United States.

PMI's product mix includes traditional combustible cigarettes as well as smoke-free offerings such as heated tobacco systems and other reduced-risk products.

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