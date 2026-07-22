Home BancShares, Inc. $HOMB Shares Acquired by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Home BancShares, Inc. (NYSE:HOMB - Free Report) by 3,233.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 83,898 shares of the financial services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 81,381 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp's holdings in Home BancShares were worth $2,259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Home BancShares alerts: Sign Up

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its position in shares of Home BancShares by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 440,497 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $12,453,000 after purchasing an additional 15,259 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in Home BancShares by 82.7% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 276,814 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $7,826,000 after buying an additional 125,301 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Home BancShares by 13.2% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,500 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $612,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Home BancShares in the second quarter worth $1,015,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Home BancShares in the second quarter worth $230,000. 67.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Home BancShares Trading Down 0.1%

NYSE:HOMB opened at $30.38 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Home BancShares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.50 and a 1-year high of $31.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.85.

Home BancShares (NYSE:HOMB - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. Home BancShares had a net margin of 32.10% and a return on equity of 11.25%. The firm had revenue of $295.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $288.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Home BancShares, Inc. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HOMB. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Home BancShares in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. They issued a "hold" rating on the stock. Wall Street Zen cut Home BancShares from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday, April 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Home BancShares from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a "neutral" rating on shares of Home BancShares in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Stephens raised their target price on Home BancShares from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Home BancShares presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $32.67.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on HOMB

Home BancShares Profile

Home BancShares, Inc is a bank holding company based in Conway, Arkansas, operating through its primary subsidiary, Home Bank, National Association. Founded in March 1999, the company provides a comprehensive suite of banking services to individuals, small and middle-market businesses, and public entities. These services encompass deposit accounts, consumer and commercial lending, mortgage origination and servicing, treasury management, and wealth management solutions.

The company's core products include checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and money market accounts, as well as a variety of loan offerings such as commercial real estate financing, equipment loans, agricultural lending, and residential mortgages.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Home BancShares, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Home BancShares wasn't on the list.

While Home BancShares currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here