Home BancShares, Inc. $HOMB Shares Purchased by Kennedy Capital Management LLC

Kennedy Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Home BancShares, Inc. (NYSE:HOMB - Free Report) by 16.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,106,228 shares of the financial services provider's stock after buying an additional 155,527 shares during the period. Home BancShares accounts for approximately 0.7% of Kennedy Capital Management LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Kennedy Capital Management LLC owned 0.56% of Home BancShares worth $30,731,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Home BancShares in the fourth quarter worth $1,450,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Home BancShares in the fourth quarter worth $66,673,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Home BancShares by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,423,768 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $567,372,000 after buying an additional 621,751 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Home BancShares by 220.0% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 69,900 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $1,942,000 after buying an additional 48,053 shares during the period. Finally, Fieldview Capital Management LLC increased its position in Home BancShares by 86.7% in the third quarter. Fieldview Capital Management LLC now owns 123,552 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $3,497,000 after buying an additional 57,358 shares during the period. 67.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HOMB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Research lowered Home BancShares from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Piper Sandler set a $33.00 price target on Home BancShares and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Wall Street Zen lowered Home BancShares from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday, April 18th. Weiss Ratings lowered Home BancShares from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Stephens lowered their price target on Home BancShares from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Home BancShares has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $31.20.

Get Our Latest Analysis on HOMB

Insider Transactions at Home BancShares

In other news, CEO John W. Allison bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $26.96 per share, with a total value of $2,696,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 5,798,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $156,339,044.96. The trade was a 1.75% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jennifer C. Floyd sold 3,000 shares of Home BancShares stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.11, for a total value of $81,330.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 4,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,654.85. The trade was a 39.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 6.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Home BancShares Price Performance

Shares of HOMB opened at $28.26 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. Home BancShares, Inc. has a one year low of $25.50 and a one year high of $30.83. The stock's fifty day moving average is $26.94 and its 200-day moving average is $27.77.

Home BancShares (NYSE:HOMB - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.60. The company had revenue of $266.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.06 million. Home BancShares had a return on equity of 11.11% and a net margin of 32.48%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Home BancShares, Inc. will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

Home BancShares Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 13th. Home BancShares's payout ratio is presently 34.57%.

Home BancShares Profile

Home BancShares, Inc is a bank holding company based in Conway, Arkansas, operating through its primary subsidiary, Home Bank, National Association. Founded in March 1999, the company provides a comprehensive suite of banking services to individuals, small and middle-market businesses, and public entities. These services encompass deposit accounts, consumer and commercial lending, mortgage origination and servicing, treasury management, and wealth management solutions.

The company's core products include checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and money market accounts, as well as a variety of loan offerings such as commercial real estate financing, equipment loans, agricultural lending, and residential mortgages.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Home BancShares, Inc. (NYSE:HOMB - Free Report).

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