First Trust Advisors LP cut its holdings in shares of Home BancShares, Inc. (NYSE:HOMB - Free Report) by 19.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,045,156 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 712,795 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 1.53% of Home BancShares worth $85,812,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HOMB. Private Wealth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Home BancShares in the third quarter valued at $238,000. Ieq Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Home BancShares by 230.5% in the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 252,295 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $7,110,000 after purchasing an additional 175,948 shares during the period. Focus Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home BancShares during the 3rd quarter worth about $861,000. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Home BancShares by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,627,282 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $45,933,000 after buying an additional 229,224 shares during the period. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Home BancShares in the 3rd quarter worth $270,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.31% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity

In other Home BancShares news, Director John W. Allison II sold 13,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.06, for a total value of $405,810.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 636,495 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $19,133,039.70. This represents a 2.08% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 6.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler reiterated an "overweight" rating and issued a $34.00 price target (down from $36.00) on shares of Home BancShares in a research note on Friday, October 16th. UBS Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Home BancShares in a report on Friday, October 16th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Home BancShares from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on Home BancShares from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Home BancShares from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Sunday, August 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $32.71.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on HOMB

Home BancShares Stock Down 0.0%

Shares of HOMB opened at $28.89 on Thursday. The firm's 50 day moving average is $29.30 and its 200-day moving average is $28.61. Home BancShares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.50 and a 12 month high of $31.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a PE ratio of 11.61 and a beta of 0.73.

Home BancShares (NYSE:HOMB - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $288.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $294.42 million. Home BancShares had a net margin of 32.36% and a return on equity of 11.14%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Home BancShares, Inc. will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

Home BancShares Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.2%. Home BancShares's dividend payout ratio is presently 37.70%.

Home BancShares Company Profile

Home BancShares, Inc. is a bank holding company headquartered in Conway, Arkansas. Founded in 1998, it provides banking services through its principal subsidiary, Centennial Bank. Centennial Bank serves customers in Arkansas, Florida, Alabama and Texas. Its offerings include personal and business deposit accounts, loans, mortgages, and other commercial and retail banking services. The company serves individuals, businesses and organizations, with products and services tailored to both consumer and commercial banking needs.

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