Goldman Sachs Group Inc. trimmed its stake in Honeywell Aerospace (NASDAQ:HONA - Free Report) by 16.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,185,307 shares of the company's stock after selling 1,206,474 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 1.95% of Honeywell Aerospace worth $958,537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in HONA. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell Aerospace in the second quarter worth approximately $5,253,341,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell Aerospace during the second quarter worth about $2,945,044,000. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in Honeywell Aerospace in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,705,882,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell Aerospace in the second quarter valued at $1,034,187,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell Aerospace during the second quarter valued at about $644,412,000.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on HONA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Honeywell Aerospace from $235.00 to $210.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Evercore set a $210.00 target price on Honeywell Aerospace in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Mizuho began coverage on Honeywell Aerospace in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Research raised shares of Honeywell Aerospace from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Honeywell Aerospace in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $190.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Honeywell Aerospace presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $194.81.

Get Our Latest Report on HONA

Honeywell Aerospace Stock Up 6.0%

Shares of HONA stock opened at $167.38 on Friday. Honeywell Aerospace has a 1-year low of $147.40 and a 1-year high of $297.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.07 billion and a P/E ratio of 41.03. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $160.03.

Honeywell Aerospace (NASDAQ:HONA - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Honeywell Aerospace will post 7.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell Aerospace Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 13th. Honeywell Aerospace's dividend payout ratio is presently 39.22%.

About Honeywell Aerospace

Honeywell Aerospace is an aerospace technology company that designs and manufactures systems and equipment for commercial aviation, business and general aviation, defense, and space markets. Its products include aircraft engines and auxiliary power units, avionics and flight controls, navigation and communication systems, environmental control equipment, wheels and brakes, and safety and connectivity technologies. The company also provides maintenance, repair, overhaul, and other support services, along with software and services that help customers operate and maintain aircraft.

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