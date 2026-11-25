Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Honeywell Aerospace (NASDAQ:HONA - Free Report) by 9,904.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,131,713 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 1,120,401 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 0.36% of Honeywell Aerospace worth $175,382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HONA. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Honeywell Aerospace in the second quarter worth $5,253,341,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in Honeywell Aerospace during the second quarter valued at about $2,945,044,000. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in Honeywell Aerospace during the second quarter valued at about $1,705,882,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell Aerospace in the second quarter worth about $1,034,187,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell Aerospace during the 2nd quarter valued at about $644,412,000.

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Honeywell Aerospace Price Performance

HONA opened at $154.77 on Wednesday. Honeywell Aerospace has a fifty-two week low of $147.40 and a fifty-two week high of $297.50. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $160.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.07 billion and a P/E ratio of 37.93.

Honeywell Aerospace (NASDAQ:HONA - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Honeywell Aerospace will post 7.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell Aerospace Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 13th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. Honeywell Aerospace's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.22%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Honeywell Aerospace from a "sell (d)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $195.00 price target on Honeywell Aerospace in a research report on Monday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Honeywell Aerospace from $235.00 to $210.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on Honeywell Aerospace from $250.00 to $210.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Honeywell Aerospace in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $194.81.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Honeywell Aerospace

About Honeywell Aerospace

Honeywell Aerospace develops and supplies systems and services for commercial aviation, business and general aviation, defense, and space customers. Its offerings include aircraft engines and auxiliary power units, avionics, flight-control and navigation systems, connectivity and safety technologies, and aircraft wheels and brakes. The company also provides maintenance, repair, overhaul, and other aftermarket support for aircraft equipment. Its customers include aircraft manufacturers, airlines, business-jet operators, and government and defense organizations around the world.

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