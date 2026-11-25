Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in Honeywell Aerospace (NASDAQ:HONA - Free Report) by 358.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 424,689 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 332,090 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned 0.13% of Honeywell Aerospace worth $65,814,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ironvine Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell Aerospace in the 2nd quarter valued at $10,452,000. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell Aerospace in the third quarter valued at $1,119,000. Whitener Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell Aerospace during the 3rd quarter worth $3,457,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell Aerospace in the 2nd quarter valued at $24,175,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell Aerospace during the third quarter worth about $3,635,000.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "hold" rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Honeywell Aerospace in a report on Monday, November 2nd. BNP Paribas Exane cut their target price on shares of Honeywell Aerospace from $210.00 to $160.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Honeywell Aerospace from $250.00 to $210.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Susquehanna started coverage on Honeywell Aerospace in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. They set a "positive" rating and a $190.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Honeywell Aerospace in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $194.81.

View Our Latest Research Report on HONA

Honeywell Aerospace Trading Up 0.1%

NASDAQ HONA opened at $154.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.07 billion and a P/E ratio of 37.93. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $160.15. Honeywell Aerospace has a 1-year low of $147.40 and a 1-year high of $297.50.

Honeywell Aerospace (NASDAQ:HONA - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter. Research analysts predict that Honeywell Aerospace will post 7.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Honeywell Aerospace Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 13th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. Honeywell Aerospace's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.22%.

Honeywell Aerospace Company Profile

Honeywell Aerospace develops and supplies systems and services for commercial aviation, business and general aviation, defense, and space customers. Its offerings include aircraft engines and auxiliary power units, avionics, flight-control and navigation systems, connectivity and safety technologies, and aircraft wheels and brakes. The company also provides maintenance, repair, overhaul, and other aftermarket support for aircraft equipment. Its customers include aircraft manufacturers, airlines, business-jet operators, and government and defense organizations around the world.

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