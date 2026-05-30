Honeywell International Inc. $HON Shares Acquired by Intech Investment Management LLC

Intech Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON - Free Report) by 91.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,393 shares of the conglomerate's stock after buying an additional 23,529 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC's holdings in Honeywell International were worth $9,636,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 63,161,731 shares of the conglomerate's stock valued at $12,322,222,000 after buying an additional 1,027,413 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,716,647 shares of the conglomerate's stock valued at $3,066,520,000 after buying an additional 120,929 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 28.8% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,196,543 shares of the conglomerate's stock valued at $2,146,372,000 after buying an additional 2,277,234 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 11.0% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,115,954 shares of the conglomerate's stock valued at $1,287,408,000 after buying an additional 605,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Unisphere Establishment grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 5.4% in the third quarter. Unisphere Establishment now owns 4,215,000 shares of the conglomerate's stock valued at $887,258,000 after buying an additional 215,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.91% of the company's stock.

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Honeywell International Trading Up 2.1%

NASDAQ:HON opened at $237.86 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The business's 50 day moving average is $223.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $217.81. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $186.76 and a 52 week high of $248.18. The company has a market cap of $150.72 billion, a PE ratio of 33.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.82.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The conglomerate reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.13. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 42.29% and a net margin of 11.37%.The company had revenue of $9.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.21 EPS. Honeywell International's quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Honeywell International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.350-10.650 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.350-2.450 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.53 EPS for the current year.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. Honeywell International's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.42%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HON shares. Rothschild & Co Redburn lowered their target price on Honeywell International from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on Honeywell International from $240.00 to $230.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Honeywell International from $235.00 to $230.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Honeywell International from $245.00 to $240.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Honeywell International from $262.00 to $258.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Honeywell International presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $247.29.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Honeywell International

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc is a diversified, publicly traded multinational conglomerate NASDAQ: HON that designs and manufactures a wide range of commercial and consumer products, engineering services and aerospace systems. The company operates through major business platforms that historically include Aerospace; Building Technologies; Performance Materials and Technologies; and Safety and Productivity Solutions. Its portfolio spans avionics and propulsion systems, building controls and HVAC equipment, process technologies and advanced materials, industrial automation software, and personal protective equipment and scanning solutions.

Honeywell's aerospace business supplies aircraft manufacturers and operators with engines and auxiliary power units, avionics, flight safety systems and aftermarket services.

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