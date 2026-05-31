Honeywell International Inc. $HON Shares Acquired by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON - Free Report) by 13.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 517,362 shares of the conglomerate's stock after acquiring an additional 60,413 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned about 0.08% of Honeywell International worth $100,932,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Verity & Verity LLC acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter worth $458,000. AXS Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 51.4% in the fourth quarter. AXS Investments LLC now owns 1,484 shares of the conglomerate's stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 13,457 shares of the conglomerate's stock worth $2,625,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 1,178 shares of the conglomerate's stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bearing Point Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Bearing Point Capital LLC now owns 22,893 shares of the conglomerate's stock worth $4,466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,686 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.91% of the company's stock.

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Honeywell International Price Performance

Shares of HON opened at $237.86 on Friday. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $186.76 and a 1-year high of $248.18. The stock has a market cap of $150.72 billion, a PE ratio of 33.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $223.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $217.81.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The conglomerate reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.13. Honeywell International had a net margin of 11.37% and a return on equity of 42.29%. The business had revenue of $9.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $9.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.21 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Honeywell International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.350-10.650 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.350-2.450 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.53 EPS for the current year.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. Honeywell International's dividend payout ratio is presently 67.42%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $240.00 to $230.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Honeywell International from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $275.00 price objective on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Friday. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $265.00 to $257.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Honeywell International has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $247.29.

View Our Latest Report on Honeywell International

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc is a diversified, publicly traded multinational conglomerate NASDAQ: HON that designs and manufactures a wide range of commercial and consumer products, engineering services and aerospace systems. The company operates through major business platforms that historically include Aerospace; Building Technologies; Performance Materials and Technologies; and Safety and Productivity Solutions. Its portfolio spans avionics and propulsion systems, building controls and HVAC equipment, process technologies and advanced materials, industrial automation software, and personal protective equipment and scanning solutions.

Honeywell's aerospace business supplies aircraft manufacturers and operators with engines and auxiliary power units, avionics, flight safety systems and aftermarket services.

See Also

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