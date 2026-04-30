Honeywell International Inc. $HON Shares Sold by Strategic Blueprint LLC

Strategic Blueprint LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON - Free Report) by 59.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,611 shares of the conglomerate's stock after selling 5,319 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC's holdings in Honeywell International were worth $704,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HON. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 19,047 shares of the conglomerate's stock valued at $4,302,000 after buying an additional 1,582 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 145.7% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,433 shares of the conglomerate's stock valued at $937,000 after purchasing an additional 2,629 shares during the period. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 7,920 shares of the conglomerate's stock valued at $1,844,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares during the period. Nebula Research & Development LLC boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nebula Research & Development LLC now owns 5,901 shares of the conglomerate's stock valued at $1,374,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC boosted its position in Honeywell International by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 4,488 shares of the conglomerate's stock worth $1,045,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. 75.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HON shares. Weiss Ratings lowered Honeywell International from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $268.00 price target on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Monday. Mizuho dropped their price target on Honeywell International from $250.00 to $240.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Honeywell International from $273.00 to $292.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research upped their target price on Honeywell International from $293.00 to $296.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $250.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on HON

Insider Activity

In related news, Director D Scott Davis sold 2,367 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $568,080.00. Following the sale, the director owned 31,081 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,459,440. This trade represents a 7.08% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert D. Mailloux sold 10,549 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.00, for a total value of $2,415,721.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 4,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,099,887. This represents a 68.71% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 18,190 shares of company stock worth $4,244,287 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.15% of the company's stock.

Honeywell International Price Performance

Shares of HON stock opened at $210.30 on Thursday. The stock's fifty day moving average is $230.98 and its 200-day moving average is $215.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.26 billion, a PE ratio of 29.79, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.93. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $186.76 and a 52 week high of $248.18.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The conglomerate reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $9.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $9.30 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 42.29% and a net margin of 11.37%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.21 earnings per share. Honeywell International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.350-10.650 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.350-2.450 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.3%. Honeywell International's dividend payout ratio is presently 67.42%.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc is a diversified, publicly traded multinational conglomerate NASDAQ: HON that designs and manufactures a wide range of commercial and consumer products, engineering services and aerospace systems. The company operates through major business platforms that historically include Aerospace; Building Technologies; Performance Materials and Technologies; and Safety and Productivity Solutions. Its portfolio spans avionics and propulsion systems, building controls and HVAC equipment, process technologies and advanced materials, industrial automation software, and personal protective equipment and scanning solutions.

Honeywell's aerospace business supplies aircraft manufacturers and operators with engines and auxiliary power units, avionics, flight safety systems and aftermarket services.

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