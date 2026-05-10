Horace Mann Educators Corporation $HMN Stock Holdings Lessened by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators Corporation (NYSE:HMN - Free Report) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,935,474 shares of the insurance provider's stock after selling 72,245 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 12.13% of Horace Mann Educators worth $227,920,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HMN. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 829,376 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $37,463,000 after buying an additional 97,366 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 744,369 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $33,623,000 after acquiring an additional 11,411 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 51.6% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 663,520 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $29,971,000 after acquiring an additional 225,800 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 32.0% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 645,659 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $29,164,000 after acquiring an additional 156,652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 7.1% during the third quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 374,149 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $16,900,000 after acquiring an additional 24,718 shares in the last quarter. 99.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HMN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Horace Mann Educators in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Wall Street Zen lowered Horace Mann Educators from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $47.33.

View Our Latest Analysis on Horace Mann Educators

Horace Mann Educators Trading Down 1.5%

Shares of NYSE:HMN opened at $44.48 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 0.11. Horace Mann Educators Corporation has a 1 year low of $40.04 and a 1 year high of $48.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $43.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.38.

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The insurance provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $429.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $319.10 million. Horace Mann Educators had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 9.63%.The business's revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. Horace Mann Educators has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.200-4.500 EPS. Analysts expect that Horace Mann Educators Corporation will post 4.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Horace Mann Educators Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th were issued a $0.36 dividend. This is an increase from Horace Mann Educators's previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 17th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.2%. Horace Mann Educators's dividend payout ratio is presently 36.18%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Victor Fetter acquired 3,500 shares of Horace Mann Educators stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $42.73 per share, for a total transaction of $149,555.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 22,292 shares of the company's stock, valued at $952,537.16. This represents a 18.62% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Beverley J. Mcclure sold 1,081 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.54, for a total transaction of $45,985.74. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 14,797 shares of the company's stock, valued at $629,464.38. The trade was a 6.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 16,067 shares of company stock valued at $737,683 over the last 90 days. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Horace Mann Educators Profile

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, based in Springfield, Illinois, specializes in insurance and retirement solutions tailored to educators and school employees across the United States. Founded in 1945, the company partners with public school districts to deliver property and casualty insurance products—including auto, home and liability coverage—through a network of dedicated local agents. Its targeted approach focuses on understanding the unique needs and schedules of teachers, administrators and other school staff, distinguishing its services within the broader insurance market.

In addition to property and casualty offerings, Horace Mann provides life and disability insurance, annuities and retirement plan products designed to help educators plan for financial security beyond their teaching careers.

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