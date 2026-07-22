HORAN Wealth LLC Boosts Stock Position in Johnson & Johnson $JNJ

HORAN Wealth LLC grew its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ - Free Report) by 102.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 49,344 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 25,011 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up 1.1% of HORAN Wealth LLC's holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. HORAN Wealth LLC's holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $11,561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of JNJ. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 51,876 shares of the company's stock valued at $7,502,000 after purchasing an additional 6,332 shares during the period. United Bank grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 110.7% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 9,279 shares of the company's stock worth $1,539,000 after purchasing an additional 4,876 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,863 shares of the company's stock worth $896,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the period. Wealth Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Group Ltd. now owns 1,482 shares of the company's stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schnieders Capital Management LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 73,680 shares of the company's stock valued at $11,255,000 after buying an additional 6,584 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.55% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on JNJ. Guggenheim reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $270.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, July 17th. HSBC set a $290.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $260.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Daiwa Securities Group raised their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $237.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $265.30.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on JNJ

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

NYSE:JNJ opened at $250.68 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $603.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.24. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $164.23 and a twelve month high of $269.43. The company's 50-day moving average price is $240.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $235.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The company reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $25.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.06 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 21.48% and a return on equity of 32.86%. The business's revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.77 EPS. Johnson & Johnson has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.600-11.750 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 11.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 25th will be issued a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 25th. Johnson & Johnson's dividend payout ratio is presently 62.11%.

Johnson & Johnson News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Johnson & Johnson this week:

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 10,000 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.15, for a total transaction of $2,411,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 114,288 shares in the company, valued at $27,560,551.20. The trade was a 8.05% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a multinational healthcare company headquartered in New Brunswick, New Jersey, that develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of products across pharmaceuticals, medical devices and previously consumer health. Founded in 1886 by the Johnson family, the company has grown into a global healthcare organization with operations and sales in many countries around the world.

The company's pharmaceuticals business, organized largely under its Janssen research and development organization, focuses on prescription medicines across therapeutic areas such as immunology, infectious disease, oncology and neuroscience.

See Also

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