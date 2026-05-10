Horizon Investments LLC Purchases Shares of 3,914 Bloom Energy Corporation $BE

Horizon Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Bloom Energy Corporation (NYSE:BE - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,914 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $340,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BE. Bayforest Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Bloom Energy in the first quarter valued at $2,055,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $1,820,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 674.7% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,867 shares of the company's stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,626 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 50.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,498,840 shares of the company's stock worth $49,127,000 after buying an additional 836,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth lifted its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 20,063 shares of the company's stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 4,716 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.04% of the company's stock.

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Bloom Energy Price Performance

Shares of Bloom Energy stock opened at $261.47 on Friday. Bloom Energy Corporation has a twelve month low of $17.01 and a twelve month high of $302.99. The company has a quick ratio of 4.10, a current ratio of 5.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $179.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $141.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5,228.31 and a beta of 3.82.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.32. Bloom Energy had a net margin of 0.25% and a return on equity of 21.05%. The business had revenue of $751.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $539.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. The business's revenue was up 130.4% on a year-over-year basis. Bloom Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.850-2.250 EPS. Analysts forecast that Bloom Energy Corporation will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bloom Energy

In other Bloom Energy news, insider Aman Joshi sold 10,000 shares of Bloom Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.88, for a total value of $1,358,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 180,521 shares in the company, valued at $24,529,193.48. The trade was a 5.25% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Mary K. Bush sold 25,000 shares of Bloom Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.96, for a total transaction of $6,674,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 108,524 shares of the company's stock, valued at $28,971,567.04. This trade represents a 18.72% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 515,092 shares of company stock worth $95,003,475 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Evercore restated an "outperform" rating and set a $179.00 target price on shares of Bloom Energy in a research note on Friday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Bloom Energy to $267.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Mizuho set a $285.00 target price on shares of Bloom Energy in a research note on Friday, May 1st. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Bloom Energy to $235.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Bloom Energy to $281.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $213.81.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Bloom Energy

Bloom Energy News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Bloom Energy this week:

Positive Sentiment: Bloom Energy is being highlighted as an AI-energy winner after reporting record Q1 2026 revenue of $751.1 million, beating expectations and prompting a major price-target increase from analysts who cited stronger-than-expected demand and an expanded Oracle partnership.

Bloom Energy is being highlighted as an AI-energy winner after reporting record Q1 2026 revenue of $751.1 million, beating expectations and prompting a major price-target increase from analysts who cited stronger-than-expected demand and an expanded Oracle partnership. Positive Sentiment: Jim Cramer called Bloom Energy a “rocket ship,” adding to bullish sentiment around the stock as investors rotate into AI-related infrastructure and non-combustible power generation plays. Jim Cramer on Bloom Energy: “Stock Is a Rocket Ship”

Jim Cramer called Bloom Energy a “rocket ship,” adding to bullish sentiment around the stock as investors rotate into AI-related infrastructure and non-combustible power generation plays. Positive Sentiment: Several recent articles argue Bloom is among the market’s strongest growth stories, with commentary pointing to its rapid April share-price surge and its potential to keep benefiting from AI capex buildout. Why Bloom Energy Stock Skyrocketed 109% in April

Several recent articles argue Bloom is among the market’s strongest growth stories, with commentary pointing to its rapid April share-price surge and its potential to keep benefiting from AI capex buildout. Positive Sentiment: Industry coverage also notes that Bloom’s recent earnings beat and outlook raise are helping lift the broader fuel-cell and alternative-energy group, reinforcing confidence in the company’s growth trajectory.

Industry coverage also notes that Bloom’s recent earnings beat and outlook raise are helping lift the broader fuel-cell and alternative-energy group, reinforcing confidence in the company’s growth trajectory. Neutral Sentiment: Some Street coverage remains cautious despite higher price targets, with at least one major firm reiterating a Neutral rating even after sharply lifting its target, suggesting valuation may be getting stretched. Here’s What the Street is Saying About Bloom Energy Corporation (BE)

Some Street coverage remains cautious despite higher price targets, with at least one major firm reiterating a Neutral rating even after sharply lifting its target, suggesting valuation may be getting stretched. Negative Sentiment: Broader alternative-energy commentary warns that tariffs and expiring tax credits could pressure renewable and clean-energy projects, which may create some headwinds for the sector over time.

About Bloom Energy

Bloom Energy is a clean energy technology company that designs, manufactures and deploys solid oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation. Its flagship product, the Bloom Energy Server, converts natural gas, biogas or hydrogen into electricity through an electrochemical reaction, offering customers a reliable, low-carbon alternative to grid power. The company also provides a suite of services that includes system installation, remote monitoring and preventative maintenance to ensure long-term performance and uptime.

Founded in 2001 by Dr.

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