Horizon Investments LLC Sells 12,749 Shares of NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Horizon Investments LLC lowered its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA - Free Report) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,337,891 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock after selling 12,749 shares during the period. NVIDIA makes up 3.2% of Horizon Investments LLC's holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Horizon Investments LLC's holdings in NVIDIA were worth $249,517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Diversified Enterprises LLC grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 44.2% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Enterprises LLC now owns 127,604 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $23,798,000 after acquiring an additional 39,129 shares during the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 970,860 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $181,143,000 after acquiring an additional 20,559 shares during the last quarter. PMG Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter worth $2,150,000. Weaver Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Weaver Capital Management LLC now owns 85,216 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $15,893,000 after acquiring an additional 4,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Circle Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC now owns 107,787 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $20,111,000 after acquiring an additional 14,936 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.27% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a "strong-buy" rating and issued a $330.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a "strong-buy" rating and issued a $360.00 target price (up from $350.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. BTIG Research started coverage on NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. They issued a "buy" rating for the company. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group raised their target price on NVIDIA from $215.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-eight have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $303.27.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NVDA

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Colette Kress sold 20,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.89, for a total transaction of $3,497,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 83,060 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $14,526,363.40. This trade represents a 19.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 221,682 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.68, for a total value of $38,501,729.76. Following the sale, the director directly owned 7,399,771 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,285,192,227.28. The trade was a 2.91% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 906,336 shares of company stock valued at $162,802,518. 4.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $215.33 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.21 trillion, a PE ratio of 32.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 2.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $196.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $189.05. The company has a quick ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. NVIDIA Corporation has a 12 month low of $129.16 and a 12 month high of $236.54.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $81.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $78.42 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 96.94% and a net margin of 62.97%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 85.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Corporation will post 7.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. This is a positive change from NVIDIA's previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. NVIDIA's payout ratio is 0.61%.

NVIDIA announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 20th that permits the company to buyback $80.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the computer hardware maker to reacquire up to 1.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company's management believes its shares are undervalued.

Key Headlines Impacting NVIDIA

Here are the key news stories impacting NVIDIA this week:

Positive Sentiment: NVIDIA’s latest results continued to reinforce the AI growth narrative, with articles highlighting record revenue, strong EPS growth, and management’s confidence in sustained data-center demand through 2030.

NVIDIA’s latest results continued to reinforce the AI growth narrative, with articles highlighting record revenue, strong EPS growth, and management’s confidence in sustained data-center demand through 2030. Positive Sentiment: Several reports pointed to upside catalysts for NVDA , including bullish price-target commentary, claims that the market is underestimating AI infrastructure spending, and views that the stock still has room to run despite its huge rally.

Several reports pointed to upside catalysts for , including bullish price-target commentary, claims that the market is underestimating AI infrastructure spending, and views that the stock still has room to run despite its huge rally. Positive Sentiment: Investor-friendly capital returns are also supporting sentiment, as NVIDIA boosted its dividend and approved an additional $80 billion in buybacks, signaling confidence in future cash generation.

Investor-friendly capital returns are also supporting sentiment, as NVIDIA boosted its dividend and approved an additional $80 billion in buybacks, signaling confidence in future cash generation. Neutral Sentiment: Multiple pieces focused on technical trading rather than business fundamentals, noting that NVIDIA is pulling back toward key support and that traders are watching whether the 20-day moving average holds. Nvidia (NVDA) Price Forecast: Pullback Tests Trend Structure

Multiple pieces focused on technical trading rather than business fundamentals, noting that NVIDIA is pulling back toward key support and that traders are watching whether the 20-day moving average holds. Neutral Sentiment: Broader market commentary remains split, with some articles questioning AI’s hidden costs or warning about a narrow leadership trade, which may be encouraging investors to lock in gains after the stock’s strong multi-month advance.

Broader market commentary remains split, with some articles questioning AI’s hidden costs or warning about a narrow leadership trade, which may be encouraging investors to lock in gains after the stock’s strong multi-month advance. Negative Sentiment: Regulatory and competitive headlines added some caution, including reports that Jensen Huang urged Super Micro to tighten compliance amid Taiwan scrutiny and that Huawei is advancing its chip efforts, which could intensify long-term competition in semiconductors.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company's product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

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