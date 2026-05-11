Horizon Investments LLC Sells 27,641 Shares of Toro Company (The) $TTC

Horizon Investments LLC reduced its stake in Toro Company (The) (NYSE:TTC - Free Report) by 94.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,751 shares of the company's stock after selling 27,641 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC's holdings in Toro were worth $138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TD Private Client Wealth LLC increased its stake in Toro by 14,306.0% in the third quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 47,684 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,634,000 after purchasing an additional 47,353 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Toro by 193.8% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 21,019 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,602,000 after purchasing an additional 13,865 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in Toro by 45.2% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 18,108 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,425,000 after purchasing an additional 5,634 shares in the last quarter. Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Toro in the fourth quarter valued at $579,000. Finally, Willis Investment Counsel increased its stake in Toro by 46.7% in the fourth quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 25,896 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,039,000 after purchasing an additional 8,243 shares in the last quarter. 87.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Toro Stock Down 0.1%

Toro stock opened at $95.41 on Monday. Toro Company has a fifty-two week low of $67.04 and a fifty-two week high of $105.18. The stock has a market cap of $9.25 billion, a PE ratio of 28.56 and a beta of 0.73. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $95.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.69.

Toro (NYSE:TTC - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.09. Toro had a net margin of 7.28% and a return on equity of 29.60%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Toro has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.400-4.600 EPS. Research analysts predict that Toro Company will post 4.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Toro Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 13th. Investors of record on Monday, March 30th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. Toro's payout ratio is 46.71%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Toro from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Raymond James Financial downgraded shares of Toro from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Toro from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Sunday, March 15th. Zacks Research raised shares of Toro from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Toro in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $100.40.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Toro

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Richard M. Olson sold 119,400 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.15, for a total transaction of $11,957,910.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 38,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,824,327.90. The trade was a 75.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James Calvin O'rourke sold 4,951 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.40, for a total transaction of $492,129.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 2,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $268,777.60. The trade was a 64.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 1.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Toro

The Toro Company NYSE: TTC specializes in the design, manufacture and marketing of a broad range of outdoor environment equipment for residential, commercial and professional markets. Its product portfolio includes lawn mowers, utility vehicles, snow throwers, irrigation systems and landscape maintenance equipment. Toro's offerings span walk-behind and ride-on mowers, zero-turn radius mowers, snow blowers, sprinklers, drip irrigation products, spreaders and specialty turf maintenance machines tailored to golf courses, sports fields and municipal parks.

Founded in 1914 and headquartered in Bloomington, Minnesota, Toro has built a century-long legacy of innovation in the grounds-care industry.

See Also

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