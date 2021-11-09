Toro Stock is Worth Getting Off Season

S&P 500   4,688.72 (-0.28%)
DOW   36,314.27 (-0.32%)
QQQ   398.98 (+0.23%)
AAPL   151.04 (+0.40%)
MSFT   337.39 (+0.12%)
FB   339.85 (+0.36%)
GOOGL   2,976.01 (-0.15%)
AMZN   3,531.97 (+1.23%)
TSLA   1,149.85 (-1.13%)
NVDA   322.06 (+4.55%)
BABA   162.74 (+0.36%)
NIO   42.46 (-1.71%)
CGC   12.64 (-2.62%)
AMD   150.86 (+0.47%)
GE   114.97 (+6.04%)
MU   75.45 (+1.19%)
T   24.68 (-0.80%)
F   20.14 (-0.05%)
ACB   7.00 (-4.11%)
DIS   175.19 (-0.95%)
PFE   47.72 (-1.26%)
AMC   41.31 (-8.32%)
BA   220.50 (-0.98%)
S&P 500   4,688.72 (-0.28%)
DOW   36,314.27 (-0.32%)
QQQ   398.98 (+0.23%)
AAPL   151.04 (+0.40%)
MSFT   337.39 (+0.12%)
FB   339.85 (+0.36%)
GOOGL   2,976.01 (-0.15%)
AMZN   3,531.97 (+1.23%)
TSLA   1,149.85 (-1.13%)
NVDA   322.06 (+4.55%)
BABA   162.74 (+0.36%)
NIO   42.46 (-1.71%)
CGC   12.64 (-2.62%)
AMD   150.86 (+0.47%)
GE   114.97 (+6.04%)
MU   75.45 (+1.19%)
T   24.68 (-0.80%)
F   20.14 (-0.05%)
ACB   7.00 (-4.11%)
DIS   175.19 (-0.95%)
PFE   47.72 (-1.26%)
AMC   41.31 (-8.32%)
BA   220.50 (-0.98%)
S&P 500   4,688.72 (-0.28%)
DOW   36,314.27 (-0.32%)
QQQ   398.98 (+0.23%)
AAPL   151.04 (+0.40%)
MSFT   337.39 (+0.12%)
FB   339.85 (+0.36%)
GOOGL   2,976.01 (-0.15%)
AMZN   3,531.97 (+1.23%)
TSLA   1,149.85 (-1.13%)
NVDA   322.06 (+4.55%)
BABA   162.74 (+0.36%)
NIO   42.46 (-1.71%)
CGC   12.64 (-2.62%)
AMD   150.86 (+0.47%)
GE   114.97 (+6.04%)
MU   75.45 (+1.19%)
T   24.68 (-0.80%)
F   20.14 (-0.05%)
ACB   7.00 (-4.11%)
DIS   175.19 (-0.95%)
PFE   47.72 (-1.26%)
AMC   41.31 (-8.32%)
BA   220.50 (-0.98%)
S&P 500   4,688.72 (-0.28%)
DOW   36,314.27 (-0.32%)
QQQ   398.98 (+0.23%)
AAPL   151.04 (+0.40%)
MSFT   337.39 (+0.12%)
FB   339.85 (+0.36%)
GOOGL   2,976.01 (-0.15%)
AMZN   3,531.97 (+1.23%)
TSLA   1,149.85 (-1.13%)
NVDA   322.06 (+4.55%)
BABA   162.74 (+0.36%)
NIO   42.46 (-1.71%)
CGC   12.64 (-2.62%)
AMD   150.86 (+0.47%)
GE   114.97 (+6.04%)
MU   75.45 (+1.19%)
T   24.68 (-0.80%)
F   20.14 (-0.05%)
ACB   7.00 (-4.11%)
DIS   175.19 (-0.95%)
PFE   47.72 (-1.26%)
AMC   41.31 (-8.32%)
BA   220.50 (-0.98%)

Toro Stock is Worth Getting Off Season

Tuesday, November 9, 2021 | Jea Yu
Toro Stock is Worth Getting Off Season Lawnmower and equipment maker The Toro Company (NYSE: TTC) stock is providing a nice seasonal pullback after peaking in the spring. The iconic maker of lawnmowers and landscaping equipment is taking a deep pullback after peaking at $115.24 in April.  The Company is undergoing a transformation towards robotics and autonomous technology with self-driving mowers and equipment. This was evident by its acquisition of two companies, Left Hand Robotics and TURFLYNX, in the autonomous space specializing in autonomous mowing and plowing technology. While most may identify Toro as just a lawnmower maker for the summertime, they also produce plowing equipment and snow blowers used in harsh winters. The Company is also working on alternate energy to fuel its machines and smart connected products to underground construction making it an infrastructure play. The key concern for investors is supply chain disruption, rising inflation and its impact on margins. Prudent investors seeking exposure in a familiar landscaping and small construction equipment maker can watch for opportunistic pullbacks in shares of Toro.

Q3 FY 2021 Earnings Release

On Sept. 2, 2021, Toro released its fiscal third-quarter 2021 results for the quarter ending July 2021. The Company reported an earnings-per-share (EPS) profit of $0.92 excluding non-recurring items versus consensus analyst estimates for a profit of $0.79, an $0.13 beat. Revenues grew 16.1% year-over-year (YoY) to $976.2 million beating analyst estimates for $954.66 million. Toro CEO Richard Olson commented, “Robust sales continued throughout the quarter in both our professional and residential segments. As we capitalized on the current demand environment and focused on serving our customers, our dedicated team and channel partners demonstrated extraordinary resolve in navigating global supply chain challenges. We delivered double-digit net sales growth for the second quarter in a row for the professional segment, with continued strength in landscape contractor and golf markets worldwide, increased pre-season shipments of BOSS snow and ice management products, and higher demand for rental and specialty construction equipment and Ventrac products. Residential segment net sales were also up double-digits on top of a very strong third quarter last year, driven by increased retail demand for zero-turn and walk power mowers. Customers are excited about our new and enhanced products across both segments, including our expanding line of battery-powered offerings. Our continued investment in key technology areas underscores our commitment to provide a broad range of innovative and sustainable solutions.”

Raised Full-Year 2021 Guidance

Toro raised its fiscal full-year 2021 guidance with EPS coming in between $3.53 to $3.57, up from $3.45 to $3.55, versus $3.57 consensus analyst estimates. Revenues are expected to grow 17% YoY to $3.95 billion versus $3.85 billion consensus estimates.   

Conference Call Takeaways

CEO Olson set the tone, “We saw a continued strength in landscape contractor and golf markets worldwide. Higher pre-season shipments of both snow and ice management products, and strong demand for our rental and specialty construction equipment, and then track products. Our lineup of innovative products combined with strong business confidence fueled robust demand. Residential segments net sales were up 23% and that comparison is on top of a 38% growth rate in our third quarter of last year. Growth in the quarter was driven by strong retail demand for our zero-turn and walk-power mowers. Customers also continue to respond favorably to our all-season Flex-Force 60-volt product lineup which offers power and durability with no compromise on performance. The recent actions we've taken to introduce innovative new products, refresh marketing and expand mass retail distribution continues to strengthen the Toro brand and drive positive results.”

Supply Chain and Labor Pressures

CEO Olson addressed supply chain issues, “As noted last quarter, we expected supply chain constraints and inflationary pressures to escalate at a rate faster than could be fully offset in the near term through pricing and other mitigating actions. Despite these challenges, both segments delivered solid earnings growth in the third quarter of professional earnings up 7.6% and residential earnings up 10.5%.” He also noted tight labor market concerns, “…we saw an increasingly challenging labor market, including wage pressures and workforce availability limitations in some of our manufacturing locations. Across the enterprise, we have talented and dedicated teams committed to serving our customers. We're focused on having a workforce and other resources in place to put ourselves in the best position to meet demand and deliver our products to the right places at the right time.” He concluded, “We have the financial capacity to invest in the future and we continue to allocate capital to best drive value for all stakeholders. This fiscal year, we've made strategic investments in key technologies both organically and through acquisitions to advance our priority areas of alternative power, smart connected, and autonomous.”

Toro Stock is Worth Getting Off Season

TTC Opportunistic Pullback Levels

Using the rifle charts on the weekly and daily time frames provides a precision view of the price action playing field for TTC shares. The weekly rifle chart  bottomed near the $92.79 Fibonacci (fib) level. The weekly 5 period moving average (MA) slowed it descent to flatten at $97.92 as the 15-period MA continues to slip near the $104.43 fib. The weekly market structure low (MSL) buy triggers on the breakout above $101. The daily rifle chart is attempting a breakout on the rising 5-period MA at $97.97 attempting to crossover the 15-period MA at $98.02 powered by the daily stochastic mini pup with daily upper Bollinger Bands (BBs) at $102.74.Prudent investors can watch for opportunistic pullback levels at the $98 daily 5-period MA, $97.36 fib, $95.18 fib, $93 fib, and the $89.89 fib. Upside trajectories range from the $109.43 fib up towards the $127.93 fib level.  

 

Should you invest $1,000 in The Toro right now?

Before you consider The Toro, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and The Toro wasn't on the list.

While The Toro currently has a "Hold" rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The 5 Stocks Here

 


Companies Mentioned in This Article

CompanyMarketRank™Current PricePrice ChangeDividend YieldP/E RatioConsensus RatingConsensus Price Target
The Toro (TTC)2.4$100.13+0.0%1.05%25.81Hold$100.50
Compare These Stocks  Add These Stocks to My Watchlist 

Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:
MarketBeat Minute Podcast

Each market day you'll get a one-minute market summary to help you invest wisely.

Subscribe to MarketBeat Minute

Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2021. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | U.S. Based Support Team at [email protected] | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Do Not Sell My Information

© 2021 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see disclaimer. Fundamental company data provided by Zacks Investment Research.