Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC Has $90.07 Million Stock Position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. $LNG

Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG - Free Report) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 463,329 shares of the energy company's stock after selling 9,630 shares during the quarter. Cheniere Energy comprises about 1.2% of Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC owned about 0.22% of Cheniere Energy worth $90,067,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LNG. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Accordant Advisory Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Lodestone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.26% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LNG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Cheniere Energy from $313.00 to $308.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on Cheniere Energy from $286.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Cheniere Energy from $265.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Cheniere Energy from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, UBS Group set a $290.00 target price on Cheniere Energy in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $298.63.

Get Our Latest Research Report on LNG

Insider Activity at Cheniere Energy

In related news, CFO Zach Davis sold 29,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $8,700,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 87,146 shares in the company, valued at $26,143,800. The trade was a 24.97% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sean N. Markowitz sold 22,246 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.98, for a total value of $6,473,141.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 64,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at $18,622,720. This trade represents a 25.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders own 0.55% of the company's stock.

Cheniere Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE LNG opened at $239.07 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $186.20 and a 12 month high of $300.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $253.88 and a 200-day moving average of $230.67. The company has a market capitalization of $50.10 billion and a P/E ratio of 39.32.

Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The energy company reported ($16.65) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.25 by ($20.90). Cheniere Energy had a return on equity of 38.95% and a net margin of 7.23%.The business had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.57 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 14.93 EPS for the current year.

Cheniere Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 11th were paid a dividend of $0.555 per share. This represents a $2.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 11th. Cheniere Energy's payout ratio is currently 36.51%.

Cheniere Energy announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 26th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the energy company to purchase up to 21.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company's board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Cheniere Energy Company Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc is a U.S.-based energy company that develops, owns and operates liquefied natural gas (LNG) infrastructure and markets LNG to global customers. The company's core activities include natural gas liquefaction, long‑term and short‑term LNG sales and marketing, and the associated midstream services required to move gas from production basins to international markets. Cheniere focuses on converting domestic natural gas into LNG for export, providing a bridge between North American supply and overseas demand.

Cheniere's principal operating assets are large-scale LNG export terminals located on the U.S.

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