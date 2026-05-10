Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stake in NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA - Free Report) by 29.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,986 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock after selling 11,419 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for about 0.8% of Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC's holdings in NVIDIA were worth $5,219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 47.9% during the second quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 207 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Spurstone Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the third quarter worth about $50,000. Networth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, EDENTREE ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the second quarter worth about $54,000. 65.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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NVIDIA Stock Up 1.7%

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $215.10 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.23 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 2.25. NVIDIA Corporation has a one year low of $115.21 and a one year high of $217.80. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $187.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $186.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a current ratio of 3.91.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.08. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 97.37% and a net margin of 55.60%.The business had revenue of $68.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.56 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 73.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that NVIDIA Corporation will post 7.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 11th. NVIDIA's payout ratio is presently 0.82%.

Key Stories Impacting NVIDIA

Here are the key news stories impacting NVIDIA this week:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NVIDIA news, CFO Colette Kress sold 42,650 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.89, for a total value of $7,459,058.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 881,387 shares in the company, valued at $154,145,772.43. The trade was a 4.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 221,682 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.68, for a total value of $38,501,729.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 7,399,771 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,285,192,227.28. The trade was a 2.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 906,336 shares of company stock valued at $162,802,518 over the last 90 days. 4.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NVDA. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $325.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Raymond James Financial lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $291.00 to $323.00 and gave the stock a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. BNP Paribas Exane lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $265.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-eight have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $275.25.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on NVIDIA

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company's product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

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