Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. $HST Shares Bought by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST - Free Report) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 108,128,327 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 383,490 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 15.72% of Host Hotels & Resorts worth $1,917,115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC acquired a new position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 79.6% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,773 shares of the company's stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 234.1% in the third quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,911 shares of the company's stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,339 shares during the period. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.52% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HST. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $21.38.

Read Our Latest Report on HST

Host Hotels & Resorts Stock Up 0.6%

HST stock opened at $21.06 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.57. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.68 and a 52 week high of $21.55.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.49 billion. Host Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 11.54% and a net margin of 12.51%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. Host Hotels & Resorts has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.030-2.110 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Host Hotels & Resorts Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.8%. Host Hotels & Resorts's payout ratio is currently 72.73%.

Host Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on owning and managing premium lodging properties. The company's portfolio predominantly comprises luxury and upper-upscale hotels and resorts operated under leading global brands. Through strategic acquisitions, dispositions and capital investments, Host Hotels & Resorts seeks to enhance long-term value by aligning property-level operating performance with broader market trends in hospitality demand.

The company's holdings span major urban, resort and conference destinations across North America, Europe and the Asia-Pacific region.

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