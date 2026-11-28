Bamco Inc. NY cut its position in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI - Free Report) by 30.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 604,819 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 264,725 shares during the quarter. Bamco Inc. NY owned about 0.87% of Houlihan Lokey worth $76,413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLI. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 508,072 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $64,190,000 after buying an additional 71,660 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 442,002 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $55,842,000 after acquiring an additional 92,302 shares during the period. Fenimore Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 52.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc now owns 256,760 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $32,439,000 after purchasing an additional 88,862 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Houlihan Lokey in the second quarter worth $28,750,000. Finally, Barlow Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 0.3% in the second quarter. Barlow Wealth Partners LLC now owns 205,696 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $27,627,000 after buying an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.07% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, General Counsel Christopher M. Crain sold 1,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.15, for a total transaction of $140,150.00. Following the sale, the general counsel directly owned 1,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at $140,150. This represents a 50.00% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 22.53% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HLI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Houlihan Lokey in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They set an "equal weight" rating and a $172.00 price objective on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Citigroup raised shares of Houlihan Lokey to an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $147.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Houlihan Lokey from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, October 31st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $161.22.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Houlihan Lokey

Houlihan Lokey Stock Performance

NYSE HLI opened at $136.86 on Friday. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $112.83 and a fifty-two week high of $195.06. The company has a market capitalization of $9.50 billion, a PE ratio of 22.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.90. The business's fifty day moving average is $134.46 and its 200 day moving average is $141.44.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.22. Houlihan Lokey had a net margin of 15.78% and a return on equity of 19.94%. The firm had revenue of $692.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $625.88 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.84 EPS. The company's revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 7.24 EPS for the current year.

Houlihan Lokey Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 1st. Houlihan Lokey's payout ratio is 46.98%.

About Houlihan Lokey

Houlihan Lokey, Inc. is a global investment bank that advises corporations, financial sponsors, institutions and other organizations on strategic and financial matters. Founded in 1972, the firm is headquartered in Los Angeles and serves clients through offices across the Americas, Europe, the Middle East and Asia-Pacific. The company's principal services include mergers and acquisitions advice, capital markets advisory, and financial restructuring. It also provides valuation and other financial advisory services, including fairness opinions and analysis for transactions, financial reporting and disputes.

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