State Street Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI - Free Report) by 49.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,780,000 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 1,718,944 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned approximately 2.56% of Houlihan Lokey worth $224,885,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Houlihan Lokey by 16.4% during the third quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 508,072 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $64,190,000 after purchasing an additional 71,660 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 26.4% in the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 442,002 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $55,842,000 after purchasing an additional 92,302 shares in the last quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Houlihan Lokey by 52.9% in the third quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc now owns 256,760 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $32,439,000 after purchasing an additional 88,862 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Houlihan Lokey during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,750,000. Finally, Barlow Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 0.3% in the second quarter. Barlow Wealth Partners LLC now owns 205,696 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $27,627,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the period. 78.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Houlihan Lokey

In other news, General Counsel Christopher M. Crain sold 1,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.15, for a total value of $140,150.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel directly owned 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $140,150. This trade represents a 50.00% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 22.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HLI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Citizens Jmp upgraded shares of Houlihan Lokey from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $147.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Houlihan Lokey from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Houlihan Lokey in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued an "equal weight" rating and a $172.00 target price on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $161.22.

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Houlihan Lokey Price Performance

HLI stock opened at $136.86 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $134.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $141.44. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $112.83 and a fifty-two week high of $195.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.50 billion, a PE ratio of 22.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.90.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $692.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $625.88 million. Houlihan Lokey had a return on equity of 19.94% and a net margin of 15.78%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 7.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Houlihan Lokey Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 1st. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.0%. Houlihan Lokey's dividend payout ratio is 46.98%.

Houlihan Lokey Profile

Houlihan Lokey, Inc. is a global investment bank that advises corporations, financial sponsors, institutions and other organizations on strategic and financial matters. Founded in 1972, the firm is headquartered in Los Angeles and serves clients through offices across the Americas, Europe, the Middle East and Asia-Pacific. The company's principal services include mergers and acquisitions advice, capital markets advisory, and financial restructuring. It also provides valuation and other financial advisory services, including fairness opinions and analysis for transactions, financial reporting and disputes.

Further Reading

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