Hound Partners LLC Sells 20,806 Shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. $MTN

Hound Partners LLC cut its holdings in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN - Free Report) by 35.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,624 shares of the company's stock after selling 20,806 shares during the quarter. Vail Resorts comprises approximately 0.6% of Hound Partners LLC's holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Hound Partners LLC owned about 0.11% of Vail Resorts worth $4,956,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BOKF NA raised its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 833.3% during the 3rd quarter. BOKF NA now owns 168 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vail Resorts by 815.8% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 174 shares of the company's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vail Resorts by 83.3% during the fourth quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 220 shares of the company's stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Danske Bank A S acquired a new position in Vail Resorts during the third quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in Vail Resorts by 1,585.7% during the fourth quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 236 shares of the company's stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. 94.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Vail Resorts Stock Performance

Shares of MTN opened at $145.92 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a PE ratio of 33.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.68 and a beta of 0.71. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a one year low of $118.51 and a one year high of $165.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company's fifty day moving average price is $138.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $135.01.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 8th. The company reported $8.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $8.97 by ($0.16). Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 21.88% and a net margin of 5.38%.The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $10.54 EPS. The firm's revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Vail Resorts Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 25th were paid a $2.22 dividend. This represents a $8.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.1%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 25th. Vail Resorts's payout ratio is currently 201.82%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Vail Resorts from $172.00 to $167.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Vail Resorts from $124.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Vail Resorts from $212.00 to $195.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of Vail Resorts in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Zacks Research cut Vail Resorts from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vail Resorts presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $151.45.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Vail Resorts

About Vail Resorts

Vail Resorts, Inc is a leading mountain resort company that owns and operates an integrated network of ski areas, hotels, restaurants and retail outlets. The company's signature Epic Pass program offers skiers and snowboarders season‐long access to its portfolio of resorts, while ancillary services such as ski and snowboard schools, equipment rental and retail drive additional revenue.

Headquartered in Broomfield, Colorado, Vail Resorts was formed in 1997, building on the legacy of Vail Associates, which opened the Vail ski area in 1962.

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