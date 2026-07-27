Hound Partners LLC Takes $10.27 Million Position in Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Live Series A $LLYVA

Hound Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Live Series A (NASDAQ:LLYVA - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 112,049 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $10,268,000. Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Live Series A makes up 1.3% of Hound Partners LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Hound Partners LLC owned about 0.12% of Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Live Series A as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of LLYVA. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Live Series A during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Live Series A by 23,650.0% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 475 shares of the company's stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Live Series A by 51.8% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,469 shares of the company's stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Live Series A by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,575 shares of the company's stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the period. Finally, Camelot Portfolios LLC purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Live Series A during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.07% of the company's stock.

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Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Live Series A Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LLYVA opened at $95.65 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $8.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.02 and a beta of 0.92. Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Live Series A has a twelve month low of $74.38 and a twelve month high of $105.47. The company's 50-day moving average price is $97.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.50.

Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Live Series A (NASDAQ:LLYVA - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($3.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($3.07). The company had revenue of $63.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.40 million. On average, analysts expect that Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Live Series A will post -3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LLYVA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Live Series A in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Zacks Research raised shares of Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Live Series A from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Reduce".

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on LLYVA

About Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Live Series A

Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Group Series A NASDAQ: LLYVA is a Class A tracking stock of Liberty Media Corporation that is focused on the company's live sports and entertainment businesses. Headquartered in Englewood, Colorado, Liberty Media was founded in 1991 as a successor to Tele-Communications, Inc, and has since evolved into a diversified holding company. The Liberty Live Group tracking stock provides investors with direct exposure to a portfolio of live sports franchises and related enterprises within the broader Liberty Media framework.

The primary asset underlying the Liberty Live Group is a 100% ownership interest in the Atlanta Braves, one of Major League Baseball's premier franchises based at Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia.

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